Residents throughout the county have put together extraordinary holiday displays for all to enjoy.
We’re rounding up some of the most impressive for you and your family to visit.
Here are some submitted so far by readers.
ARCADIA
•Drive through the residential neighborhood of Lettuce Lakes, 10961 SW Walker Rd., in Arcadia from 6 to 10 p.m. nightly.
ENGLEWOOD
•From 6:30 to 10 p.m. every night, unless it rains, at 10430 Reims Ave. in Englewood, see more than 20,000 lights, with music and lights synced and a nativity set.
PORT CHARLOTTE
•Every night from 6 to 10 p.m. at 3481 Catskill St. in Port Charlotte, see over 50,000 LED lights synchronized to classic Christmas tunes and new age music. You can tune it into your car radio on 96.3 FM.
•On the 2200 block of Bonn Court North, five to six homes, plus a cul-de-sac are participating in this holiday display. Visit between 6 and 10 p.m. nightly.
•From Dec. 7 through Dec. 29 nightly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1461 Capricorn Blvd., see a winter wonderland Christmas Village display featuring a Disney collection, a Thomas Kinkade Collection, Carnival and more.
NORTH PORT
•La Casa Mobile Home Park, 300 El Prado in North Port will have their annual Christmas Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 16 and 17. The public is invited to drive through the park to see all of the holiday decorations.
•At 2352 Snowflake Lane, off Chamberlain in North Port, view over 48,000 lights and 182 characters throughout this Christmas display.
Did we miss any? Email: brianna.kwasnik@yoursun.com
