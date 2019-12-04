Holiday lights

The 2200 block of Bonn Court North in Deep Creek involves a handful of homes plus a cul-de-sac pictured here, which are lit up with festive holiday lights usually between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Living in the area, it could be challenging to get in the holiday spirit sans snow.

However, residents throughout the county have put together extraordinary holiday displays for all to enjoy.

We’re rounding up some of the most impressive for you and your family to visit.

Here are some submitted so far by readers.

PORT CHARLOTTE

•Every night from 6 to 10 p.m. at 3481 Catskill St. in Port Charlotte, see over 50,000 LED lights synchronized to classic Christmas tunes and new age music. You can tune it into your car radio on 96.3 FM.

•On the 2200 block of Bonn Court North, five to six homes, plus a cul-de-sac are participating in this holiday display. Visit between 6 and 10 p.m. nightly.

•From Dec. 7 through Dec. 29 nightly from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 1461 Capricorn Blvd., see a winter wonderland Christmas Village display featuring a Disney collection, a Thomas Kinkade Collection, Carnival and more.

NORTH PORT

•At 2352 Snowflake Lane, off Chamberlain in North Port, view over 48,000 lights and 182 characters throughout this Christmas display.

