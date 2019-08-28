The Punta Gorda Police Department posted photos Wednesday of a vehicle believed to be driven by a man accused of robbing Bank of the Ozarks at gunpoint on July 31.
The suspect was a black male wearing a black, red, green and yellow colored knit cap, a black bandanna over his face, and a dark-colored sweatshirt. He entered the bank, at 3855 around 8:45 a.m., brandished a firearm and demanded money.
He left with an undisclosed amount of money, according to PGPD.
Police believe he left the area in a black Lincoln Zephyr four-door sedan. Punta Gorda detectives and the FBI are continuing to investigate the case. Anyone with information can contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-780-TIPS. Tipsters who submit information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
