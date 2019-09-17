PORT CHARLOTTE — Bike paths, parks and parking are the next capital projects up for debate today.
The Charlotte County Sales Tax Task Force will discuss five potential projects, estimated at $42.4 million. The meeting is at 3 p.m. in Building B, room 106 B, at 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The public is invited to attend. Public comment is generally at the beginning of the meeting.
These are projects that could be funded with money collected out of a sales tax surcharge that the county is allowed to assess. A penny surcharge has been added for sales in the county since 1994, generating $493.7 million for capital projects in the county and Punta Gorda.
Residents will be asked to vote again in November 2020 on whether to extend the surcharge, which is due to expire in 2020.
The job of the 21-member citizen task force is to evaluate and rank at least 31 projects proposed by county government, along with a few more proposed by nonprofits or by other local governments such as the schools or the sheriff. The task force must submit its priorities to the County Commission by March. Commissioners make the final vote, but have previously honored task force priorities. If voters approve the tax extension, the county will use the ranking as an implementation priority list.
For one project this week, the county lumped together $16 million in bike paths, pedestrian trails and sidewalks. This would be a contribution to $88 million worth of similar projects identified in the county’s 2018 bicycle-pedestrian master plan. Examples of pathways include projects on Gasparilla Road in West County, on U.S. 41 from the Peace River to Midway Boulevard, and Notre Dame Boulevard in South County.
Three parks proposed for overhaul include G.C. Herring Park in West County, Lake Betty Park in mid-county and the Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center and Pool replacement project.
The beach park is the largest of the park projects presented this week, at $13.4 million, which could be broken into two parts — $7.9 million for the community center and $4.5 million for a new 25-by-25-yard pool.
A parking garage is proposed for the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda. It would cost an estimated $9.75 million to provide an extra 325 spaces.
