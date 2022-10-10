In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, various containers and clothes soak up floodwater near debris at an area at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte. Hurricane Ian swamped the Florida hospital from both above and below, the storm surge flooding its lower level emergency room while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to Bodine, who works there.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Dr. Birgit Bodine
In this photo provided by Dr. Birgit Bodine, various containers and clothes soak up floodwater near debris at an area at HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte. Hurricane Ian swamped the Florida hospital from both above and below, the storm surge flooding its lower level emergency room while fierce winds tore part of its fourth floor roof from its intensive care unit, according to Bodine, who works there.
Uncredited - handout one time use, Dr. Birgit Bodine
HCA West Florida Division President Ravi Chari and Chief Administrative Officer Tim Burrows discuss progress on roof repairs at HCA Florida Fawcett Memorial Hospital.
PORT CHARLOTTE — HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte reopened its emergency services Monday following repairs at the 238-bed hospital due to damage from Hurricane Ian.
The hospital's remaining services will open in the coming weeks, HCA spokesperson Debra Burbridge stated.
“Supporting our communities with disaster preparedness, response and recovery is vital,” HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital Chief Executive Officer Michael Ehrat stated in the news release. “We are extremely grateful for the restoration team that repaired the damage to our facility caused by Hurricane Ian. Opening with a phased approach will allow us to concentrate on those patients with emergent needs first.”
In the days following the storm, Ehrat said Fawcett employees were given access to complimentary fuel, laundry services, home supply services and shower trucks, as well as a mini-mart stocked with essentials.
“We’re grateful for the courageous frontline caregivers and support teams who worked tirelessly to respond to Hurricane Ian while facing their own personal challenges in the storm’s aftermath,” Ehrat said.
HCA Healthcare’s The Hope Fund provides financial aid and resources to those impacted by a disaster, extended illness, injury or some other difficult situation, according to a news release.
"Part of the most extensive network of doctors, nurses and care sites in the state, HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital provides 24/7 emergency care, cardiovascular care, general surgery, orthopedics, stroke care and advanced imaging services," the news release states.
