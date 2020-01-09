If you’ve subscribed to the Sun for any amount of time, you’ve probably wondered how the newspaper gets delivered to you.
For the better part of 30 years, Richard Spriggs has played a big role in how that happens.
Spriggs is the Charlotte zone circulation manager. He oversees district managers for both Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, as well as the 75 or so carriers who deliver the newspaper.
Spriggs was recently named the Sun Coast Media Group’s Employee of the Month.
Spriggs came to the area from southern California in 1989, and began working for SCMG in circulation in April 1990.
At that time, company founder Derek Dunn-Rankin had taken the paper daily and was in the process of expanding daily delivery throughout Englewood and North Port.
“Our part of it was good service to the customer,” he said. “We can help grow by the good service.”
The industry standard was one customer service complaint per 1,000 deliveries, and Dunn-Rankin insisted on one in 1,500. The circulation department rose to the challenge and has maintained that standard to this day, Spriggs said.
“Our service is one of the best in the country.”
Spriggs left circulation to run the company mailroom for about six years, overseeing transportation related to the company’s commercial printing. He returned to circulation after Hurricane Charley destroyed thousands of homes and forced many residents to leave the area.
“About half our carriers left,” Spriggs said.
The carriers are his favorite part of the job.
“They’re unique people,” he said. “I enjoy working with the people who deliver the paper.”
