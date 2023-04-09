featured 'He is risen': Easter Sunrise Service brings crowd to Ollie's Pond By SUE ERWIN Staff Writer Apr 9, 2023 53 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email More than 60 people arrived via bicycles, golf carts and cars to attend the 8th annual Murdock Baptist Church Easter sunrise service. SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN The Rev. Gordon Caldwell welcomes the crowd to the Easter sunrise service at Ollie's Pond Park in Port Charlotte. SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN Cynthia Logan and her husband, Joe, attend the service every year. SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN Music pastor Michael Anderson performed hymns on the guitar to start the service. SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PORT CHARLOTTE — The Rev. Gordon Caldwell celebrated "Resurrection Sunday" at Ollie's Pond Park just before sunrise on Easter morning.More than 60 people arrived via bicycles, golf carts and cars to attend the 8th annual Murdock Baptist Church service. "What a glorious day God has given us," Caldwell said. "I can't think of a better place to celebrate the most important holy day of the year." Port Charlotte residents Cynthia Logan and her husband, Joe, attend the service every year."We're praying this year for the unity of our nation," Cynthia said. "There is so much division and so much fighting — there needs to be more peace." Joe is an elder at the church.Marie Leuffen and her daughter, Holly, attended the service for the first time. Holly is visiting from Michigan."We are headed to the beach and we thought this would be a great way to start our day," Holly said.Music pastor Michael Anderson sang and performed hymns on the guitar to start the service, before Rev. Caldwell spoke about the resurrection of Jesus."He died for our sins so that we could have eternal life," Caldwell said. "The resurrection is the cornerstone of our faith." The interdenominational service takes place every Easter Sunday at sunrise.Caldwell invited everyone to attend Sunday services at the church, located at 18375 Cochran Blvd. in Port Charlotte.For more information, call 941-627-6352.Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition The Daily Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.