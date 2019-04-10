PORT CHARLOTTE — A man walked up to a shopper pushing her grocery cart to her car in the parking lot of Publix on Peachland Boulevard and asked if she needed help with her groceries.
When she declined, he demanded her purse and implied he had a weapon.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the possible armed robbery around 11:11 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect, described as a skinny black male, about 5-foot, seven-inches tall in his 20s, also demanded the woman’s keys and phone before riding off on a black and red mountain bike. He was wearing a white shirt and khaki shorts or pants. Deputies later found the bike on Agar Avenue.
Deputies initially thought they had found the suspect about 20 minutes after the incident, but the man was later released after they confirmed he was not the suspect.
“He just had the poor luck of matching the description and being around the area at the time,” said Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katie Heck.
Aviation and K9 Units responded to the area to search for the suspect, who had not been found as of Tuesday evening.
Anyone with video surveillance of the area near Maracaibo Street and the Harold Avenue Recreation Center is asked to contact Detective Christopher Burn with Major Crimes by calling 941-639-0013.
