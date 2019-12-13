Kranock

George Kranock, 75, said his street ministry where he gets drivers to honk to acknowledge Jesus is his whole life. “I found this is the most profitable thing to do to make Christians acknowledge Christ with their car horn.” Kranock said he was saved at age 42 after he fell into a deep depression, and felt he had no purpose in life. He said he calls his van home, while he travels bringing his ministry to different cities along the East Coast.

 SUN PHOTO BY BRIANNA KWASNIK
