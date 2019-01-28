Bill Atherholt likes clean beaches.
Who doesn’t?
The retired IT security engineer plans to do something about it. Atherholt, who lives aboard a 47-foot trawler docked at Laishley Marina, is a sailor, and he has seen more than his share of beaches fouled by trashed washed up by the sea.
Atherholt, 55, has set up a nonprofit, Fishing for Plastic, that will pay local fishermen to hook trash instead of fish. The nonprofit is not aimed at Charlotte Harbor or local Gulf beaches. It’s mission is “cleaning up the coastlines of the world.”
Local fishermen will be compensated for bringing in plastic waste to collection points, where it will then be recycled. Atherholt believes paying fishermen to bring in trash is the key.
Stripped down, the fishermen would go out on a designated day, and instead of casting their nets on the water, would spear trash on the beach. They would then be paid for their “catch” by the pound, same as if it were fish.
The target of Fishing for Plastic’s pilot project, expected to begin over the Memorial Day weekend, is Marsh Harbor in the Bahamas. If it works there, it will be expanded to other locales where pristine beaches are being turned into landfills by trash washing ashore.
“It’s a dream I’ve had since I was sailing around the Caribbean (2006-2007),” Atherholt said as he helped himself to coffee and Danish at the Bean in Punta Gorda. “It was a passion that came about from seeing so many beaches covered in debris and garbage.”
He and his partner of 11 years, Angela Burns, “talked about what we would do and how we would do it. It was a when-I-win-the-lottery type dream.”
They decided to develop a template for creating plastic collection stations in fishing communities worldwide rather than wait to win the lottery. They figured the key to promoting stewardship would be to give the plastic waste monetary value to fishermen by making it part of their catch. And they would then expand Fishing for Plastic collection programs until they would be found in all regions where people fish and plastic waste is found on shorelines.
Angela had spent four years sailing around the world, and in her travels had encountered entire rivers that were trashed. So, it was easy to get her aboard as co-founder of Fishing for Plastic.
“When we met in the Caribbean,” Atherholt said, “I was talking about my experience of walking on a downwind beach of an uninhabited island in the Bahamas over to the windward side, which faced the Atlantic and Europe, and going from a pristine beach to one knee-deep in crap.
“We talked about how we foresaw cleaning it up. We came to the idea that fishermen have access but need some motivation to take stewardship of those beaches. It hasn’t happened. It’s somebody else’s garbage, so it’s somebody else’s problem.
“We decided to pay them by the pound to bring plastic in instead of fish on a given day.”
Funding for the project, which officially started in October, will come through private donations. Angela, a doctor, is planning to hold a fundraiser Feb. 2 in Vancouver, where she has her practice. The hope is to raise $20,000 there, but the initial overall goal is $50,000 by April. Atherholt wants to extend the request for financial support to the entire boating community, including the one here, in hope of reaching that goal, which would sustain the program for six months.
Atherholt describes the target Abacos Islands as beautiful places with beautiful beaches. “Some of them have enormous homes. There’s one island where Tom Brady owns a home, Tiger Woods. But as soon as you go on to the outside, the Atlantic side, the plastic will be there. Unless it has been cleaned up by somebody in that specific section of beach, it’s covered in plastic.
“We want fishermen to fill their boats with big sacks of plastic and bring them in to Bill, and the ‘Fishing for Plastic guys are going to pay me for my effort.’ If that works, we’re on to the next phase. We can take it down to Georgetown or the Dominican.”
Or anywhere.
For more information, go to www.FishingforPlastic.com.
