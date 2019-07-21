By LIZ HARDAWAY
PORT CHARLOTTE — Meet Patrick Fuller.
He is a product of Charlotte County. He grew up here, graduated in 1998, and now works three miles away from his high school.
He served as the emergency management coordinator for two years under director Jerry Mallet. As Mallet transitions into retirement, Fuller officially became the county’s new emergency management director May 31.
The Sun sat down with Fuller, who explained how he wants to keep residents informed and why he got into this line of work.
He also plans to build a larger volunteer organization for future emergencies, encouraging any members of the region who want to help and train to join the Community Emergency Response Team.
The more people trained and participating, the more a difference it can make for the community’s next disaster.
Q: What got you interested in emergency management?
A: I grew up around here and I left shortly after graduation to join the Marine Corps ... My family was here during (Hurricane Charley). There are a lot of parallels to my military service; I was in logistics, so a lot of what we do in emergency management really is related to getting the things, the resources, the people, the responders to ensure that they’re out there responding to a disaster... I saw how vulnerable we were and how badly we got hit during Charley and it’s just something that went hand-in-hand and really interested me. I always wanted to be in some type of public service. It was just what seemed natural.
Q: What does being emergency management director entail?
A: Essentially the operational side of things. But since we’re such a small office — there’s only four of us, including the director — we all kind of do a little of everything. We have two planners that do a majority of the planning, but we weigh in and help with that effort. Everyone gets a piece of (the office’s initiatives) and everyone’s involved in everything.
Q: Is there anything you plan on doing differently as the director?
A: I want to continue on with a lot of the initiatives we’ve started and things we’ve done the past couple of years. I would like to do some more outreach to the volunteer organizations in the community and see if we can build up a volunteer organization active in disasters. I think that could truly benefit the community. I know there’s been efforts in the past, but it’s a hard thing to get going. What I saw after Irma was — and any disaster — is FEMA can only do so much. (But we can try) to fill that gap of unmet needs through voluntary organizations ... There are places that do this on the fly after a disaster, then kept it going. I’d like to build more of that up beforehand.
In addition to that, (I’d like to) continue our outreach efforts to the community, (and) make sure they’re aware of their individual risk of living in a coastal community in Florida and what kind of preparedness actions they need to take, whether it’s their financial preparedness ... (or) individual preparedness kits. The standard things people in Florida already know, but may take for granted.
Q: Would you say hurricanes are the biggest concern for Charlotte County? What other emergencies do you manage?
A: We do risk assessments as part of our planning, and hurricanes are always at the top of the list. (It’s a) moderate probability and high consequence event, but is certainly not the only thing that could impact Charlotte County. Florida sees its fair share of tornadoes … we have wildfire season, which we’re in, and luckily it hasn’t been an active season … then there’s technological hazards. It could be a hazmat incident. I-75 always has the possibility of a tanker carrying something really bad, and it could flip over. There’s numerous hazards that unfortunately most of the country is susceptible to. But, fortunately, we’re kind of safe from seismic activity and our risk for tsunamis is very, very low.
Q: So do you think the main takeaway for people is to actually listen and not take their chances?
A: Take everything seriously, stay plugged in. We have our ALERT Charlotte notification system. It allows you to sign up for emergency notifications. It’s not just ours — the stuff we send out about evacuations — but you can ask for public works, road closures, mosquito spraying — a number of things ... Even the state can push out messages if we were to be cut off on communications here. It’s a great tool. I encourage everyone to sign up for that. Stay tuned to your social media, your local news, all the news outlets here, and be aware — there’s no excuse for not knowing in this information age that something’s out there.
Q: How do you feel about the county’s shelter situation?
A: We would love for additional capacity in the county … our region by far has the largest deficit in the state and us as a county, we’re somewhere in the neighborhood of 12,000 and some change. The shelter demand that they calculate is, I think, 10 percent of the evacuating population if you were to have a category 5 storm. So essentially the entire county is evacuating … The nature of our risk here and how development is around the water, because that’s why people move here, our options are very limited.
Q: What was the first disaster you experienced?
A: When I was in the Marine Corps, my first duty station was in Okinawa (Japan) … What I found was very impressive. (Okinawa has typhoons) so often that they build in a lot of things to prepare for that. The bases there have certain typhoon conditions ... even the town itself has seen typhoons on such a regular basis that … they were accustomed to it and built it into their everyday life during that time of the year.
When I was there, Super Typhoon Bart hit and was essentially the equivalent to a category 4 storm. It definitely wreaked some havoc there, but it was impressive to see how the plans really went into motion. Life didn’t end there. They made what accommodations they had to make, and life moved forward.
Q: Is that what you strive for in Charlotte County?
A: I think everybody should build in that culture of preparedness. That’s the buzz term from FEMA, but ... you never know — it doesn’t matter if you live in Florida and are prepared for tropical weather or if you live in the Midwest and tornadoes are a main concern. Everyone should have that culture of preparedness mindset. Not where they’re exactly afraid of what might happen, but they’re prepared for it.
Q: Do you think fear is counterproductive when handling a disaster?
A: You hope people, at least in the moment, aren’t letting fear convince them not to take action. Everybody handles fear a little differently. To do nothing is probably the worst thing. So you hope that people are able to manage it and understand their risk and make sound decisions based on that risk.
Q: What else should people know about emergency management?
A: Our four people here in emergency management are incredibly dedicated. We do it because we enjoy it and we see the real need in the community to have those groups of people who are there to coordinate the efforts when a disaster is either imminent or happening.
During a disaster, it’s not just us, every county department pitches in. It’s the city of Punta Gorda, it’s all of our disaster partners or stakeholders. We don’t own any dump trucks to move any debris, public works does. We can’t fix a lift station that’s lost power, utilities does. We can’t patrol the streets, that’s the sheriff’s office.
It truly is one huge team. It’s everyone that makes things happen and working to ensure that loss of life or injuries is either eliminated or reduced, and that property is protected.
