PUNTA GORDA — At 7 a.m. Thursday, Larry Taylor, 57, was talking up his latest Kiwanis achievements to a fellow member over the phone.
At 8:16 that morning, his co-worker at Larry Taylor Funeral Home and Cremation Services was giving him CPR after a sudden heart attack.
On Monday morning, Taylor died, sparking an outpouring of shock, sympathy and sadness in the community.
"I am very surprised and disappointed to see the news that he had passed," longtime friend Bill Klossner said.
Taylor has owned the funeral home since 2000. He and his wife, Marian, had four children and are now grandparents to nine. He lived in Charlotte County since 1969 and was a graduate of Charlotte High School.
County Commissioner Bill Truex got to know Taylor through Little League baseball games — both were umpires — and Punta Gorda Kiwanis.
"He had a large impact," Truex said. "He was always a man of compassion, quality and integrity that our community is going to greatly miss .… a real pillar of the community."
"He was the epitome of giving back," Punta Gorda Mayor Nancy Prafke said. "That was Larry Taylor."
A Facebook message about Taylor's death posted by longtime friend and fellow Kiwanian Bob Carpenter on Monday morning soon gathered more than 130 comments.
"Shocked and saddened - Praying for you and the family," wrote Ann Campbell.
"He was an amazing man," Deelynn Bennett wrote.
Community was important to Taylor.
If he wasn't working at the funeral home, he stayed busy creating and launching programs with Kiwanis, umpiring baseball games for all levels of baseball, including the the Florida High School Athletic Association — where he literally helped write the rulebook — and singing at his church, First Baptist Port Charlotte, along with other community-based groups and efforts.
Taylor joined Punta Gorda Kiwanis in 1983 and more recently worked with the group on a statewide level.
"He’s done so many things," said his wife, Marian Taylor. "He's been president of that club. He’s initiated several projects that we still do."
Taylor spearheaded many projects for Kiwanis, the biggest being Christmas @ East, which provided about 250 students at East Elementary School in Punta Gorda with gifts and food boxes.
But that wasn't enough for Taylor.
"As a club, we have adopted East Elementary," Marian Taylor said. "We can reach more of the families doing it that way. Prior to that we were taking toys and food boxes, but it was to a smaller number of families so we wanted to be able to encompass more families so we changed the type of thing that we do."
When Kiwanian Christy Smith started a Shoes for Kids program that now collects thousands of pairs of new shoes so kids who need them can get them at school, Taylor appreciated and supported that program. Then he developed two of his own to complement it: "Socks For Kids" and "Undie Sunday."
"(With those programs) we raise money and collect pairs of socks, and we also do another underwear drive called because in calling around to the schools and the school nurses, those are two of the greatest things that the kids haven't had," Marian said.
He organized a "Sock Hop" to kick off the sock drive.
Mike Riley, spokesperson for Charlotte County Public Schools and member of local rock group The BoogieMen, said Larry Taylor had been involved with the community through Kiwanis for as long as he could remember. He jumped at the chance to play at the Sock Hop.
"Larry contacted me a number of years ago he had an idea for a project that would benefit the children of our community," Riley said. "The BoogieMen had the honor of playing music for the event two times. The results of the events: thousands of children in Charlotte County now had nice, fresh, clean, brand new socks to wear to school every day. Larry was an ambassador for the children of our community."
Funeral services will be Friday with public visit available at First Baptist Port Charlotte from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Family services are set for 11 a.m. Saturday.
"His philosophy was always that every life is unique and we celebrate that life," Marian said. "We often say to people that you don’t go to a funeral because somebody died … you would go to a funeral every day.
"You go to a funeral because somebody lived and they meant something to you and the impact that they left. He was always about that."
Email: Daniel.Sutphin@yoursun.com
