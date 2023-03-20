Water testing

Dave Schutz, right, test water along with Phyl Wojcik as a part of Heal Our Harbor.

CHARLOTTE HARBOR — Standing on the dock at Live Oak Point Park, Dave Schutz and Phyl Wojcik collect water samples from Charlotte Harbor.

Pyper Findley labels the plastic containers while other water testing is done.


Email: elaine.allen@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments