PUNTA GORDA — As David Schutz and his wife, Paula, walked toward Gasparilla Beach in Englewood, a woman told them not to bother going any further because a dead manatee had washed up on shore.
The couple approached the carcass, which had been there for nearly two weeks.
"Sadly, I still see that unearthed carcass on the beach when I close my eyes," David Schutz told supporters Saturday evening at an Earth Day and Heal the Harbor one-year anniversary celebration in Punta Gorda. "Some people don't believe that I consider it one of the worst days of my life. But it was."
Schutz, the chief financial officer for Heal the Harbor, said after Hurricane Ian hit the region on Sept. 28, red tide followed. When it finally cleared, he could keep his promise to Paula and go to their favorite beach. However, the dead manatee was a blow to their hearts.
Schutz said better memories came after a day at Indian Mound Park on Lemon Bay in Englewood.
"It's one of the few places with plush seagrass," he said. "We caught sea lifeforms, crabs and seahorses. We put them right back in the water, but what a day. If you have never been, go experience it. It will change your life."
Schutz said the region was once "held by lawmakers as the pristine estuary where salt and freshwater met."
"It's not that way anymore," he said. "It's forgotten. But we can fix it. We can do it financially, through volunteering and with our voices."
Heal Our Harbor member Cheryl Berlon opened her Punta Gorda home to 150 supporters who helped raise nearly $12,000 for the 1-year-old nonprofit.
Board president Richard Whitman thanked everyone, explaining the funds will "buy equipment and continue with educational outreach."
According to Schutz, Heal the Harbor is made of like-minded "science geeks" with decades of experience in science and environmental education.
In the past year, the organization collected real-time water sample tests from Charlotte Harbor (from the dock at Live Oak Point Park) and the Myakka River (at the El Jobean bridge). Water tests are done in real time, and the results are given to Charlotte County.
Bruce Wojcik, board member, said a critical part of Heal Our Harbor is the ambassador program, in which volunteers explain what is an estuary. They also teach about reptiles, birds, wildlife and harmful algal blooms.
Schutz asked if anyone would have moved here if Charlotte Harbor was dead.
"Charlotte Harbor is why we boat here, we go to the beach here, it's why we live here," he said. "We have to find that balance between tourism and educating the public about the value of clean water. We have to hold all agencies accountable to protect the harbor."
Whitman said when the group attends events, the most asked questions are, can you drink the water? Can you eat the fish, or swim in the local waterways?
"But most of all they want to know what they can do about it?" he said. "This isn't just a mission. It's a calling. Although it's been one year, it feels like 100. I often say work harder now as a volunteer than I did when I went to work as a scientist."
