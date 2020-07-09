Young people socializing in local bars and restaurants may be the biggest driving force behind Charlotte County's surge in coronavirus cases, Health Chief Joe Pepe told the Sun Thursday.
Pepe shared the latest insights into the pandemic locally and nationally Thursday at the county's first Facebook Live session during the current state of emergency. Pepe had been giving weekly updates to commissioners since March until almost three weeks ago when the board decided to stop meeting weekly.
More than 300 people were following the online event at the highest point, CCTV staff said. By noon, there were 109 comments and 2,500 views. The video remains on the county's Facebook page and will also be put on the county website.
Patients hospitalized with coronavirus may be increasing locally, Pepe said, acting as a spokesman for the county's three hospitals. The number of hospitalized coronavirus patients outside of the intensive care units rose from four last week to 10 this week. The number of coronavirus patients in the ICU, however, dropped from eight last week to five.
Local hospitals have plans for dealing with a surge in cases, Pepe said, given that ICU beds locally are almost maxed out with non-coronavirus cases — mostly cardiac cases. Those plans include coordinating with other hospitals for staff and beds and converting anesthesia equipment to ventilators.
Nursing homes and other long-term care facilities were at the center of the pandemic locally when it started, Pepe said, but they are now stable. The number of infected health care staff is dropping, and they are tested every two weeks. The number of infected residents is level, but that is because several facilities in the county are now accepting coronavirus patients. This takes the pressure off hospitals, Pepe said.
"We're really proud of that," he said of the facilities now taking in virus patients. "They've done a great job."
That leaves the county in a trend that is similar to the rest of the state, but muted due to the county's far older age demographic. The median age of a coronavirus positive person in the county used to be around 71, Pepe said. Now, it is 58.
The largest group locally is in the age range of 54-65, Pepe said, but many of those people are getting it from their younger family members. So just like Miami, Charlotte County's twentysomethings are picking up and spreading the virus in social gatherings. Then, he said, they spread it to their families back home.
Asked if the Health Department is talking to bars and restaurants, Pepe said, "Constantly."
Gov. Ron DeSantis shut down bars — again — in recent weeks, but people can still crowd together at restaurant bars, Pepe said. He said he does not believe the main spread is among regular diners.
"We're seeing a lot of folks going out and socializing at any age," Pepe said.
The good news is that the county's high mortality rate is dropping even as the number of cases increases. Mortality was as high as 14% here, and now is at 8%, which is four times the state average. The county has one of the oldest average demographics in the country. There have been 77 deaths. The youngest was 62.
The decline in mortality is due in part to the fact that young people are less vulnerable to severe disease, Pepe said. But also, he added, health care systems are better at treating severe cases. They have better protocols, he said, and they have proven medications that were not widely available or known in the early days of the pandemic.
On the Facebook feed, many comments were from local parents anxious about sending their children back to school. There were few if any coronavirus naysaysers or anti-maskers, at least by noon.
One person complained that the session did not provide enough question and answer, which CC-TV staff said they would consider improving for future sessions. Those future sessions will be planned on commission meeting off weeks. They will also be every week in August when the commission does not meet, and well into the future, Pepe said, because the pandemic is not likely to end soon.
