Charlotte County still has too many cases to let down its guard, Health Chief Joe Pepe told county commissioners Tuesday.
Pepe provided an update on:
• the first vaccination clinic for teens,
• reintroducing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine
He also answered questions from commissioners on whether getting vaccinated after having had COVID is a good idea.
Commissioner Chris Constance, who is a surgeon, described what he is seeing currently in COVID patients at local hospitals. Younger people are becoming the main infection group now that 87% of people 65 and older in Charlotte County have been vaccinated. But in terms of hospitalization, Constance said he only sees young people hospitalized with COVID if their lungs are damaged due to vaping or smoking. Many people hospitalized are middle-aged, Constance said, and vulnerable due to diabetes and obesity.
Pediatric rates continue to be high locally, Pepe said, in middle and high school students. The spread is mostly due to after school activities and socializing. To combat this, the county school district and the health office worked together to provide a Saturday clinic with the Pfizer vaccine — currently the only one authorized for ages 16 and 17. To reach all families, the school district sent out emails, Pepe said, and also phone messages to parents. As a result, about 173 teens were vaccinated Saturday at Tringali Park in Englewood along with another 40 adults.
These teens cannot be vaccinated without a legal guardian presence and signature, Pepe said, addressing Facebook and other rumors that children were being vaccinated without their parents’ knowledge. Parents seem to be very interested in getting their older children vaccinated before graduation celebrations, he said.
He expects that Pfizer will be applying soon for permission to vaccinate ages 12 and up.
Now that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is allowed again, the county awaits notice of new supply, Pepe said. The state is updating its vaccine consent and advisory forms. In general, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control is advising women under age 50 of a small risk of the blood clot disorder. J&J’s single-dose vaccine was associated with at least six cases of blood clotting disorders in women nationally and possibly two deaths. This is against a backdrop of 6.8 million doses.
The purpose of the weeklong pause, Pepe said, was in part to provide information to medical professionals on how to diagnose the platelet disorder, and the best methods for treating it. In some of the six cases, doctors used the wrong treatment, the New York Times reported. So the CDC initiated a pause to see if more cases arose and to send out advisories. With the low incidence of blood clot cases, the risk of dying from COVID is considered much higher than the risk of dying from the vaccine, even for younger people.
Vaccinations rates are dropping locally as well as nationally, Pepe said, but there is still a steady lineup. He estimated about 300-500 daily are getting their first shot and 1,000-1,500 daily getting their second shot. The county is now offering the vaccine to walkups without an appointment. They plan to partner with businesses soon for onsite vaccinations.
Adding immunity in those already having been sick with COVID, the county might be about 60% protected, Pepe said, which is not enough to suggest herd immunity.
“We’re not out of the woods yet,” he said.
Case numbers have declined dramatically since January, shortly after vaccination started. But new cases locally are still in the thirties daily, he said. He is looking for sustained daily cases in the single digits before recommending that precautions could be skipped, such as face masks.
Constance asked Pepe to bring back the newest research on whether people who have already had COVID, should get both shots.
Federal regulators still advise full vaccination after COVID, Pepe said, but no earlier than 90 days after infection. This is, in part, because no one knows how long natural immunity will last, Pepe said. Also, he added, some people think they had COVID, but they really had the flu. And older people’s immune systems may wane sooner.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he was pleased to see rates coming down.
“That’s really quite impressive, when you see the difference that vaccinations have made,” he said.
