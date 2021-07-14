Charlotte County's local health department office is beefing up its COVID vaccination offerings as case numbers rise locally and statewide.
In addition to its ongoing option at the Loveland Boulevard location, the health department has added COVID vaccines at five other locations in the county including the Punta Gorda Airport.
DOH office, 1100 Loveland Boulevard
Moderna vaccine:
Mon-Thurs. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Friday 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m.-noon
Pfizer vaccine including ages 12-17.
Mon.-Fri. 2 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Boulevard
Mon., Wed., Fri., 3-5 p.m.
Tues., Thurs., 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Hampton Point Apartments, 2511 Luther Road.
Mon.-Fri. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sun Flea Market, 18505 Paulson Drive
Sat. 1-3:30 p.m.
Punta Gorda Airport, 2800 Airport Road
Mon., Wed., Fri., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
School House Square at Cross Fit Warpath, 4300 Kings Highway
Friday, July 16. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
These increased hours are intended to accommodate back-to-school and working families, said DOH spokesperson Meranda Pitt.
In Charlotte County, the virus is spreading most rapidly in families with school-aged children, Health Chief Joe Pepe said earlier this week. The state is third in the nation in rate of new cases, and fourth in the nation in rate of deaths. The county has high vaccination rates — 90% — among people 65 and over. For the overall population, it's closer to 53% full vaccinated. There have been no new cases in long-term care facilities locally in the last two weeks. But local cases jumped 79% to 95 people in the week after July 4.
In July so far, 13 people have been hospitalized with COVID locally. There has been one death since June 1.
