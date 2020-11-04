“Spread joy this holiday season, not the flu.”
That message was stated in a press release sent by the Charlotte County Department of Health on Wednesday.
The health department is urging residents to get their flu shots as soon as possible this year. It takes about two weeks after vaccination for flu antibodies to develop.
“Getting the flu shot each year is important but reducing illness and hospitalization from flu is even more critical this year to protect frontline health care workers and hospital systems who will continue to care for people with COVID-19 and other illnesses,” the press release stated. “Also, having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could lead to a negative outcome.”
Referencing the Florida weekly flu review, Department of Health Public Information Officer Meranda Pitt said it is still too early to say what strain will predominate during the 2020-21 influenza season.
“During the last four weeks, the percent of influenza-positive laboratory results has remained low,” Pitt said.
Additionally, the press release stated there will be less spread of the flu and COVID-19 if everyone continues to:
• Stay home if you’re sick
• Cover coughs and sneezes
• Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly
• Wear a face covering when around others or if social distancing isn’t possible.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots for everyone 6 months of age and older, unless you have tested positive for COVID-19. In that case, the vaccination should be deferred, regardless of having symptoms or not.
For the 2020-2021 season, manufacturers have projected they will provide as many as 194-198 million doses of flu vaccine, which is more than the 175 million dose record set during the 2019-2020 flu season, according to cdc.gov. Each week during the influenza season, CDC displays the forecasts received through the Epidemic Prediction Initiative (EPI). Check the website for updates.
“Frequently washing your hands, staying home while sick, and receiving a flu shot are the best ways to protect against and prevent the spread of the influenza virus,” said Joseph Pepe, Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County, in the press release.
The Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County offers free flu vaccinations for children ages 6 months to 18 years. Vaccines for adults are available for $26.64. Call 941-624-7200 for an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.