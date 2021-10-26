MURDOCK — The proportion of people older than 65 who are getting infected with COVID is growing in Charlotte County even as the overall numbers drop, Health Chief Joe Pepe told commissioners Tuesday.
Local health analysts are working on finding out whether these people were vaccinated, he said.
On the more positive side, the number of cases of school children testing positive has reached zero on some days, and single digits on others, Pepe said.
Two people have died in the month of October, Pepe said, when asked by Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch about local deaths. The state does not report deaths by county any more. Statewide, the number of weekly deaths continue to drop, but nationally, the number of deaths started to rise again for the latest reporting week.
Age groups in Charlotte County were showing similar rates of positive testing in September, Pepe said. In October, however, people 65 and over started to have a greater proportion of positive tests.
With 91% of that population vaccinated, the question is whether these cases represent the few unvaccinated in this vulnerable age group, Pepe said. Or does it represent the waning effectiveness of the vaccines?
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has reported initial findings that the Pfizer vaccine effectiveness wanes sooner than the Moderna, dropping from 91% effective against hospitalization to 77% after four months. Statnews reported that Moderna uses a much higher dose of vaccine than Pfizer. Moderna's booster shot is a half dose. Moderna and Pfizer use the same vaccine technology.
Deutsch asked if the pandemic will become an annual issue around the holidays as families gather.
"The opinion is still out on whether COVID can be eradicated," Pepe said.
Experts are not sure about whether it become a low-level issue, or whether a new variant will keep everything in crisis mode, he said. Experts thought it would be like the more deadly SARS, with immunity that lasts years, he said, but now, they're not sure.
Pepe told The Daily News he is working on getting regular reports on how many local residents receive the newly approved vaccine booster shots. He is also working on reporting on whether positive COVID tests are reinfections or new infections, and whether they are breakthrough infections post-vaccination. These are numbers the CDC is beginning to report and analyze for participating states.
Meanwhile, the numbers are dropping locally and in area hospitals, Pepe said. The positivity rate in the county — 5.2% — is higher than the state average of 3.4%, he reported. That is the number of positive cases out of anyone who has been tested.
The number of people using the county-based monoclonal antibody therapy site in Englewood is 4,898.
Commissioner Chris Constance asked Pepe about the cost of the monoclonal treatment, which is for moderately ill COVID patients. About $1,500 to $2,000 per patient, Pepe said.
Constance critiqued those who count on the therapy over vaccination, stating that the therapy cost for Charlotte County has now come close to $10 million while a $20 vaccine is available.
"Basically that just gets shoveled into the national debt," he said.
New tasks for the local Department of Health, Pepe said, will be to get the message out about boosters as well as the anticipated lower-dose vaccine for children as young as 5.
Boosters are now available for all three vaccines, but only the Johnson and Johnson is available to any age with any condition. Pfizer and Moderna boosters are open to people age 65 and over plus people with compromised health or high-exposure jobs. In a new twist, booster seekers can mix and match their first doses with any booster. It should be six months after the last dose for Pfizer and Moderna, or two months after the last dose of J&J, according to CDC guidelines.
