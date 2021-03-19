Healthy Start hosting first ever drive-thru baby shower

The Charlotte County Healthy Start Coalition is offering new and expecting mothers and families support with their first ever drive-thru baby shower.
As with many Healthy Start locations across the state, the Port Charlotte division decided to tweak its annual educational baby shower by offering help without participants leaving their cars.
Participation is open to Charlotte County’s pregnant women and families who have an infant up to 1 years old.
Executive director Margaret Cooper is glad to contribute to the community in a unique way.
“Once ‘thriving’ families are now living in toxic situations along with our pre-existing at-risk families,” she said. “They’ve lost jobs, are scared of losing their homes or losing transportation due to vehicle being reclaimed. ‘How do I buy baby essentials, put food on the table or pay the bills?’ are questions they fall asleep to and wake up to.”
The baby shower will feature education stations from various community partners of the organization. With the completion of these educational stations, each mom will receive essentials such as diapers, wipes, baby clothes and a quilt donated to the organization by community quilting groups.
Each education station also will have gift baskets up for raffle.
In 2019, the indoor baby shower featured 15 education stations. This year, Cooper hopes there will be even more.
“This is what we do,” said Cooper. “We serve the maternal child health population in our community to ensure they are connected to all the resources and support they and their families need.”
Charlotte County Healthy Start received $3,000 in donations from the community through the Beyond Ourselves program fundraiser.
“Beyond Ourselves allowed us to use the money from the prior award that was intended for baby safety items, car seats, pack n’ plays and baby gates and agreed with the advent of COVID-19 we could use for whatever our families need. They have graciously agreed to the same use with this recent award,” said Cooper.
Local mothers are welcome to take part in the community baby shower from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd.
For more information or to register, visit www.cchsfl.org or call 941-764-3500.
