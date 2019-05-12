The Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda will host a luncheon at 11 a.m. Wednesday with Rear Admiral Larry Chambers, former commander of the U.S.S. Midway aircraft carrier. The Midway was the ship that went into Vietnam to retrieve our military troops and bring them home at the conclusion of the Vietnam War.
Titled Operation Frequent Wind, the mission was to evacuate U.S. and South Vietnamese personnel. At the time, the carrier was in Subic Bay Naval Base with the engineering plant partially torn apart. Soon the carrier’s flight deck was full of helicopters carrying refugees from the fall of South Vietnam. The then-Captain Chambers was ordered to “make best speed” to the waters off South Vietnam as North Vietnam overran the country.
Lawrence Cleveland “Larry” Chambers was the first African-American to command a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier and the first African-American graduate of the Naval Academy to reach flag rank. While in command of U.S.S. Midway during Operation Frequent Wind, he gave the controversial order to push millions of dollars of UH-1 Huey helicopters overboard so the Republic of Vietnam Air Force Major Buang-Ly could land on the aircraft carrier in a Cessna O-1 Bird Dog with his wife and five children, saving their lives.
Come and hear Admiral Chambers, as he tells the tales of bringing home our troops.
To register for the luncheon, go to www.free domisntfree.org and click on Events. The cost for the event is $30 per person. For more information, call 941-575-9002.
