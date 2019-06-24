PORT CHARLOTTE — A new development proposing 114 modular homes that could be rentals will go before Charlotte County commissioners today.
The project is one of two planned for the Kings Highway and Interstate 75 intersection going before the board for approval at their land use meeting, set for 2 p.m., at Murdock Circle.
The Sandhill area was given special zoning options back in the 1980s to encourage development in that area rather than in parts of the county at risk of coastal flooding.
Sandhill Acquisitions LLC is seeking approval of its final site plan for the 114 homes on 13 acres of a 31-acre site. The proposal does not state that the homes would be rental; however, county discussions with the developer have long included that likelihood, said the county's zoning official Shaun Cullinan.
The homes would be located on a section of Sandhill Boulevard that is near the interstate.
The other project nearby is in earlier stages, requesting only general approval for 146 units of multi-family housing instead of commercial development at that site. This project was recommended by the Planning and Zoning Advisory Committee. It is located on Peachland Boulevard next to where the Springs apartments are currently located.
