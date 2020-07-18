A lot of sick people stopped going to their doctor and even failed to go an emergency room when COVID-19 emerged earlier this year.
That has prompted a coalition of professional health care associations, including the American Heart Association and the American Association of Emergency Physicians, to launch a nationwide campaign.
Their message is that it's safe to call 911, and it's safe to go to a hospital.
A big concern is for cardiac patients who have been afraid to deal with symptoms of heart failure and heart attack, said local cardiac surgeon Dr. Luis Dibos, who is the chief of cardiac surgery at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County is known for having one of the oldest-age populations in the country, Dibos said, so this is a big problem here.
At the beginning of the pandemic, the hospital saw a decrease in patients seeking cardiac and emergency treatement, Dibos said. Although it has a dedicated cardiac tower and had spaces for COVID-19 patients, the hospital canceled all elective cardiac procedure in April and May, Dibos said.
Those procedures were back in June, he said, and the hospital was very busy with cardiac surgeries in the past two weeks. That means this advisory is not an attempt by the hospital to drum up business, he said. It's a fear for patients' lives.
"A lot of people are not coming into the hospital and are blowing off their symptoms that could be lethal," Dibos told the Sun in an interview. "We wanted to let them know that by no means is anyone in the health care field recommending this (staying away from a hospital.)"
The hospital is getting more urgent cardiac cases than usual at this point, Dibos said, citing six to eight patients a week instead of a more typical summer rate of two a week.
"I think it's a back log of patients who were not coming in during March, April and May," he said.
"If you're having significant shortness of breath or chest pain in particular, you can't ignore that, because even subtle symptoms can be a harbinger of a life-threatening event."
Knowing whether cardiac symptoms are urgent can be tricky for a patient to determine, Dibos said, advising patients to contact their cardiologist or primary care physician. But if you find yourself out of breath when you were not before, that's a sign, he said.
The county has posted a video on its Facebook page giving this advice, including for strokes: www.facebook.com/watch/oemcharlottecounty/.
When the pandemic hit, news flooded the airways that hospitals were running out of personal protection equipment, masks and gowns in particular. Nurses protested nationwide.
Were patient fears well-founded of contracting COVID-19 at a hospital?
"I think they were real," Dibos said of the panic earlier this year.
Bayfront responded well, however, Dibos said, providing sufficient equipment. Early on, he said, they closed off parts of the hospital for COVID-19 patients, including an orthopedic wing.
"They turned an entire floor into a negative pressure room," he said, for patients awaiting test results. Negative airflow is a method to prevent the most persistent airborne infections from getting into other parts of the building.
"We take every precaution possible," he said.
Bayfront's Intensive Care Unit currently is not filled with cardiac patients, however, Dibos said. It's filled with COVID-19 patients of all ages, he said.
As of Saturday afternoon, 26% of ICU beds were available in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota hospitals. Only 11 ICU beds (7.8%) were available in Lee County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.