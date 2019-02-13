They exceeded their goal this year. The Eighth Annual Charlotte County Heart Walk for the American Heart Association raised $132,000 by the start of the walk on Feb. 9, at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda, said association Regional Director Whitney Carney. The goal was $130,000. The walk is 5 kilometers, about 3 miles, starting on the Harbor Walk. The association approaches workplaces that form teams for the walk. So area hospitals and medical facilities had their staff out in force, many with their dogs and children. Funds raised go towards medical research and education, Carney said. The heart association is the largest funder of research after the federal government, she said. Education projects include CPR instruction and school health programs. Their main message: Heart disease is the number 1 killer and is 80 percent preventable.
Heart Walk draws teams to the 5K harborview hike
- By BETSY CALVERT Staff Writer
