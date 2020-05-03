PUNTA GORDA — When Julia Bauer first saw Nathan get out of the car, she knew he was meant to be her son.
“It was instant,” she said of her then 3½-year-old foster child. “I am your mother, I am your father (for her husband), we’re not going to let you fail,” she said.
When Nathan arrived at her home that day, she could see how scared and untrusting he appeared.
It broke her heart.
Then Nathan started to warm up to his new foster parents.
“The moment we saw him connecting and responding to us, we immediately fell in love,” she said of Nathan, who is now 4.
Mike, 44, and Julia, 43, were Nathan’s fourth placement in the foster care system.
INTO FOSTER CARE
In August 2018, at 2½ years old, Nathan was found naked under a bush in the woods of Lee County during a thunderstorm. No one knows how he got out, why he was naked, or how long he had been out in the storm. Nathan and his mother, who were homeless at the time, had been staying at friends’ houses.
His biological mother was arrested for child neglect, resisting an officer, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Nathan was taken into the care of the state of Florida. Case workers placed him with a foster family. Then another.
Nathan was completely non-verbal, Bauer said. His foster families had returned him to the system because they didn’t know how to communicate with him, she said.
Mike and Julia Bauer had fostered other children, but never had a child as young as Nathan, she said. They knew he needed them.
“He was tossed around a lot for a little guy,” Julia Bauer said. In the beginning she couldn’t be out of Nathan’s sight without causing the child to have a panic attack.
“It was constantly this fear of ‘don’t go without me’,” she said of Nathan in the beginning. The more he saw that they weren’t going anywhere, the less anxiety he felt.
At the time, the Bauers also had two other foster boys, 10 and 12, who were used to being the only kids in the house for the previous three years.
It took Nathan a few days to warm up to the boys before they became close. The boys, however, took to Nathan quickly, because they had younger siblings of their own.
COMMUNICATION BREAKTHROUGH
Bauer immediately requested Nathan’s medical records, and learned he had significant hearing loss.
Bauer knew sign language from her time working with special-needs children in Chicago. She began teaching Nathan how to sign. Her husband Mike also knew sign language — his ex-wife’s parents were both deaf, so he was used to using it.
They taught Nathan basic infant commands, she said: “milk,” “juice,” “water,” “more food,” “potty,” “happy,” “sad.”
He began signing within a few days. Bauer said they completely immersed him in it. They watched sign language videos on an iPad. His communication skills grew quickly.
In his previous homes, he would have temper tantrums, frustrated about his inability to communicate. Today, he is 90% verbal, Bauer said, in both speech and occupational therapy.
Though he is relying more on his verbal cues these days, Bauer said they plan to continue teaching him how to sign.
ROAD TO ADOPTION
Within a month of having Nathan in their home, Julia and her husband expressed interest in adopting him.
“We knew that we couldn’t let him go,” she said. “If we would have let him go, I think it would have destroyed him. At the age of 3½, he was experiencing such separation anxiety, it was heartbreaking.”
One of Nathan’s relatives, who lives up north and who had never met him, expressed interest in adopting the boy. The relative wanted to protect him from being in the foster system, Bauer said.
The Bauers connected with the relative and they developed a relationship. They would talk on video chat, until the point where they were communicating almost daily.
“He was doing it more from wanting to save Nathan from a horrible future,” she said, adding that the relative wanted Nathan to know he had family.
After a few months of communicating with the Bauers almost daily, the relative decided to withdraw the adoption request, as long as it was the Bauers who adopted Nathan, she explained.
For the Bauers, the actual process of adopting Nathan was a long one.
They had expressed interest in June 2019, and didn’t get approval for an adoption hearing until March 2020. Bauer explained the series of court proceedings, having to have parental rights terminated and receiving stipulations.
When the adoption process began last December, proceedings had to be scheduled around the holidays and court employees taking time off at the end of the year. And this spring, when they finally received their approval, it was in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, and courts were closed.
Bauer said she was nervous, fearing something was going to go wrong.
“We were living for the day we got to go to the courthouse,” she said.
They had originally planned for a professional videographer and photographer to be in the courtroom. They had made shirts and professional signs. They planned to have a big party and invite the judge, and get many photos.
Then, a week before the hearing was to take place, it was changed to a Zoom video-conference because of the pandemic. There were five total adoptions on the docket, and the Bauers were originally scheduled to be heard first.
However, because of the audience — they had 49 people online — the judge moved it to last.
“We’re really happy we were able to send the link to people to participate,” Bauer said, agreeing that the more than an hour wait was worth it.
“It was so intimate, even though we were on this platform, I think we enjoyed it more than we would have in the courtroom’’
Nathan’s relative was present for the hearing. Several people, including the judge, wiped away tears.
“To him, we’re his forever, and we always have been,” Bauer said.
Nathan no longer has tantrums. His mom said he is the most “happy, joyful kid you would ever meet.”
From the moment he wakes up, to the moment he goes to sleep, he is always laughing and smiling, Bauer said, adding that he is extremely loving and affectionate.
“He’s a completely different child” from when he first arrived.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.