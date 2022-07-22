Heat_Related_Illness.jpg
Provided by the Centers for Disease Control

Although heat can be deadly to anyone not hydrated properly and exposed to extreme temperatures for too long, the elderly and those with dementias face increased risks.

According to the Florida Alzheimer's Association, more than 580,000 Floridians are living with the disease, and times of extreme heat can be especially dangerous.


