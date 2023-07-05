Dehydration or heat stroke?

Don’t get so busy that you forget to drink fluids throughout the day. Keep bottled water in your vehicle and close by, whatever you’re doing, inside or out.

 SHUTTERSTOCK

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Charlotte County from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The heat index may reach 110 degrees in areas where afternoon showers don't provide relief, according to a Charlotte County news release.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments