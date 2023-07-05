Heat 2

Beating the heat, a family on vacation from Missouri splashes in the water at Port Charlotte Beach Park  Wednesday. From left: Jadelynn Marquez, Makenna Long and Avery Davis, 5.

 Jerry D Beard

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Wednesday for most of Florida, including both Charlotte and Sarasota counties.

The heat advisory will probably extend into Friday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Rick Davis. 


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments