By BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
Darin Hall has been homeless off and on since 1992. He’s lived under a house in Tampa, in his car and currently in the woods of Charlotte County.
He doesn’t remember a summer as hot as this one. This weekend, with a heat index exceeding 100 degrees for at least three days in a row, might have been the hardest.
“You get a shower, and two hours later, you need another one,” he said.
Summer in Southwest Florida brings brutal heat, torrential downpours, bugs, and many other difficult elements. For the homeless population, it can be difficult to find reprieve.
Social Services and Facilities director of Jesus Loves You Ministry Ashley Carmichael said when they open in the morning, there is always a line of people waiting to use the showers and exchange their clothes for clean ones. Hall has been among those waiting for the last few weeks now.
Carmichael said when clients get rained on, they’ll often show up requesting a dry set of clothes.
“We’re not going to turn them away or say ‘you were already here’, or ‘we only do that in the morning,’” she said.
Jesus Loves You Ministry does an average of 65 loads of laundry per month, which is consistent throughout the year, despite the season.
Hall, 51, checks the weather on his cell phone — he paid an extra dollar for a weather app — though he admits it’s not always accurate.
“I’m stuck with it, I just hope and pray lightning don’t hit,” he said.
Hall said he doesn’t pay much attention to the specific temperature outside, because there’s “not much escaping the heat.” He hangs out in the cafeteria of Jesus Loves You Ministry to have lunch. Later you might find him at the Homeless Coalition of Charlotte County, where he has dinner. Besides those two or so hours of reprieve, he must deal with the oppressive heat.
“I’m sleeping under a tree in the woods, I don’t want to get electrocuted. I don’t know what trees out here can fall,” Hall said. “I don’t want to not wake up in the morning, it’s just one of the things I worry about.”
When there’s no storm, the same tree that hangs anxiety over his head, provides him a fair amount of shade, which he is grateful for.
“What do they say, it’s a 1 in 3,000 chance of getting hit by lightning?” he shrugged, “So, it’s not that high, but then again, I don’t have the greatest luck.”
Charlotte County this time of year, with hurricanes on most people’s mind, often brings high heat, humidity, along with frequent rain, lightning and thunderstorms.
Hall said he prefers to live alone because he has trouble getting along with other people. Being alone also helps him to stay out of trouble, he said.
Still, it’s far from easy.
For example, he has a rash on his right arm, which nurses at Virginia B. Andes Community Clinic told him is a result of sun overexposure. He was given ointment and sunscreen, and nurses recommended he wear long sleeves and keep ice on it, until it heals.
However, the last two, he said he can’t do.
It’s too hot for sleeves, and access to ice is rare.
“I hope and pray it doesn’t get any worse,” he said.
Carmichael said that even with assistance, the clients she sees still have obstacles to gain employment, and following up with any type of appointments.
“If it’s been pouring rain on you all night, you’re probably not going to feel like getting there [in the morning].”
Carmichael pauses when considering how she can separate herself emotionally from her clients’ circumstance, and the elements they encounter living outside when the day is done.
“You don’t do this type of thing, because at 5 o’clock you can turn it off,” she said.
Hall said when he rides his bike to his doctor’s appointment, five miles away from his camp, it’s as if he’s moving in slow motion.
His energy is depleted.
When he does find work, he said he typically only drinks water. If he’s not working, he said he will drink soda all day long and looks forward to his can of Mountain Dew every day. He prefers something with caffeine.
“It’s so hot now, I’m drinking two at dinnertime,” he said.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com
