Heather Hernandez.JPG

Heather Hernandez, April Employee of the Month.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

PORT CHARLOTTE — If you’ve noticed the creative graphic designs on The Daily Sun’s front pages, you have seen the artistry of Copy Desk Chief Heather Hernandez.

In April, she was named Employee of the Month.

Hernandez and her family moved to Charlotte County from California when she was in the eighth grade.

“My mother got a job at the newspaper in the classified department,” she said.

Sometimes, Hernandez would visit her mother at work when not in school.

“I spent my teenage years hanging around the paper with my mom, thinking how cool it was. I read my Harry Potter books in the lunchroom.”

She graduated from Port Charlotte High School graduate in 2009. She began working at The Daily Sun in January 2013, after having tried “a few odd jobs,” she said.

But Hernandez considers her affiliation with the Sun a lot longer.

“I’ve been involved with this newspaper since I was 14 even though I didn’t start working here until I was 22; I am now 31.”

Hernandez worked for an affiliate publication of The Daily Sun when she was recruited to work in customer service, where she assisted the public with placing obituaries, she said.

From there, “Nathan Lane (an editor) asked if I wanted to do more page design,” she said.


Hernandez accepted and soon was promoted to the copy desk where she had on-the-job training, using InDesign, an Adobe program.

It is no easy feat to be self-taught and learn InDesign the job, when most in that role would have had formal training.

She described her job as working with “a blank canvas and painting it with a story and photos; it’s fun.”

Copy editors often work late into the night. For Hernandez, her day starts in the late afternoon and goes until about 11 p.m.

She said this works for her, as she is able to get things done in the day and to spend some time with her 6-year-old son, Calvin Wagner, who just graduated from kindergarten.

Because she has a young child, most of her free time is spent with Calvin and his activities, Hernandez said.

“We like to go swimming,” she said.

She sometimes takes her son to Disney World.

Looking to the future, Hernandez said she is quite content in her job.

“I love this company and I like what I do.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments