It is very unlikely the tropical system headed toward south Florida will become a hurricane, said ABC-7 meteorologist Bob Harrigan.

"With this much wind sheer blowing this thing apart, I'm pretty confident," he said.

Harrigan said it was very difficult to find the center of the storm, but a "redevelopment of the center" could occur.

He gave this example: Even though Cuba had heavy rainfalls and was hit with clusters of storms, the actual center of the storm was over the Yucatan, blowing the heavy rains eastward.

If the center shifts, strong wind sheer will blow the bad part of the storm toward the east, he said.

But the storm could also regenerate in another direction, Harrigan said.

For Charlotte and Sarasota counties, Harrigan said the storm "has the potential of bringing 3 to 5 inches of rain, possibly 6, causing localized flooding."

He said the worst part of the storm will be "overnight, when everybody's sleeping," and the heavy rain will continue through Saturday morning.


By early afternoon the storm will be out of the region, Harrigan said.

The Farmers Market in Venice and in Punta Gorda have been canceled for Saturday, officials with those events stated. 

Brian Gleason, communications manager for Charlotte County, said there are no plans to open shelters.

Charlotte County Government offices also remain open, he said.

"We're in the monitoring phase," Gleason said, adding the county is communicating with the National Weather Service and emergency management.

Ahead of the storm, fuel tanks are being topped off in trucks used to remove road debris, such as fallen trees, he said.

Gleason urged the public that if they want to evacuate, they should make plans now to stay with family or friends, or book a hotel room.

