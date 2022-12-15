NORTH PORT - Officials with the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce say the office sustained damage Thursday afternoon as a strong band of storms struck the region.
North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bill Gunnin said his office was struck by what he believes was a tornado.
His crew was coming in from an event when he felt the sudden change in rain and wind, telling his team to get down.
"It was like a bomb went off," he said. "We just heard it and all the tiles from our roof came down into the parking lot."
He said he saw the storm move over and damage continued toward the North Port Fire Department and a few other offices. He said he believes it "moved a helicopter over there."
City of North Port officials confirmed some damage to Station 81 near City Hall, but said there were no injuries.
While a tornado watch was in effect, there was no warning prior to the storm hitting.
"The weather has been reporting all day that there was a tornado watch," Deputy Communications Manager Madison Heid said. "But there was no heads up to this. We heard it happen in City Hall."
It also created damage in Heron Creek Golf & Country Club.
"There's blue tarps that had been on roofs that are now all up in the trees," Gunnin said.
So far, there has been no word on if any funnel clouds or tornadoes struck the area, but the area was under a tornado watch at the time.
"It was amazing," Gunnin said. "It was quick but it was a doozy."
Charlotte County reported no property damage or injuries, according to county spokesperson Brian Gleason.
There were no emergency calls to Fire/EMS, although there was one report of a tree fire sparked by lightning, he said.
The National Weather Service issued a statement at 3:31 p.m.
"Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Avon Park to 9 miles north of Pineland," it stated.
It was moving east at 35 mph, it stated. It warned of winds in excess of 40 mph.
"Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects."
Several area locations could be impacted, it said.
"Locations impacted include... North Port, Punta Gorda, Sebring, Avon Park, Arcadia, Wauchula, Lake Placid, Port Charlotte, Lake Istokpoga, Babcock Webb Wma, Babcock Ranch, Venus, Sylvan Shores, Sebring Regional Airport, Southeast Arcadia, Charlotte County Airport, Sweetwater, Burnt Store Marina, Zolfo Springs and Murdock."
