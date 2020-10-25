Charlotte County Salvation Army Captain Israel Roseno is taking a new fundraising program very personally.
On Nov. 5, the 50th day before Christmas, Roseno will walk 50 miles in one day through Port Charlotte, Englewood and Punta Gorda in order to raise $50,000 for the good of those in need in Charlotte County.
For the first time, the organization is having a “50-50-50 Challenge for Good” fundraiser. The goal is to ask the community to raise $50,000 to do good in the area.
Captain Roseno initiated and embraced the challenge.
This mission is to address the unexpected challenges of 2020 and the upcoming Christmas season to help those struggling from poverty in the community.
“We want to make sure that every child who signs up for our Angel Tree program will have a gift on Christmas Day,” Roseno said. “We want to make sure that every family and every senior that comes to our doors looking for food will have enough on their tables this holiday season.”
The Salvation Army Angel Tree is a national program helps provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of thousands of children around the country each year.
“I’m sure my legs, my feet and my body will hurt, but what hurts even more is the idea that some kid will wake up on Christmas morning and will have no present underneath his tree,” Roseno said. “Or, that somebody will be sitting alone at an empty dinner table with no food.”
Money raised in this fundraiser will help support services like school supply giveaways, youth character/skill development programs, senior citizen programming/meals, food boxes, utility/rental assistance, clothing/furniture assistance and weekly community meals.
Donations can be made by mail or online. Checks can be sent to P.O. Box 495126, Port Charlotte, FL 33949. Write in the memo line “50-50-50 challenge for good.” You can also donate online at www.50forgood.org.
For more information, call 941-629-3170.
