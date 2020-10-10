Water and sewer customers behind on their payments to Charlotte County Utilities will have to pay the bill before they can get help to pay the bill.
The county has been trying to find a way to use federal pandemic relief funds to help delinquent customers. Currently 1,191 customers are delinquent owing an average of $333.92, said CCU spokeswoman Caroline Wannall. That's about twice the normal number, CCU Director Craig Rudy said at a commission meeting.
CCU suspended shutoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic, to ensure people had access to clean water during the health crisis.
When $32.9 million in federal aid arrived to the county earlier this year, the county quickly paid out $300,000 in delinquent electric bills. But none of the federal aid could be used for the county's utility, because it was government owned, the U.S. Treasury told the county.
Municipalities are allowed, however, to give the money directly to applicants. They must first meet income limits and demonstrate that they were hurt financially by the pandemic. While other counties have been writing checks to applicants, Charlotte County has been only releasing funds to creditors including landlords, mortgage holders, Florida Power and Light or daycare providers.
One commissioner suggested giving the money and removing the shut-off protection to those who did not pay the utility. In the end, county staff confirmed, the decision is to have applicants pay the water bill first.
Human Services Director Carrie Walsh acknowledged that this could put a household in a difficult position. County staff are hoping if they help people pay off one bill, such as rent, Walsh said, that will temporarily free up money to pay a utility, for which they can be then be reimbursed.
Since the decision was made on how to pay utility bills, about 18 people have received assistance, Wannall said. More than 300 have called or emailed for help. Wannall said the utility wants to get the word out to other customers who are struggling.
To apply for assistance, visit www.coadfl.org and fill out an online application. Be prepared to provide documentation of income and residency.
Households that paid their county water bill, and already applied for the COAD website may be eligible for reimbursement. They should call CCU at 941-764-4567.
Funds that don't require income eligibility may be available through the United Way of Charlotte County, Season of Sharing. You can use the COAD website or apply in person at Charlotte County Homeless Coalition, St. Vincent de Paul or Deep Creek Community Church.
