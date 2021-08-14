A food drive to benefit 34 food pantries will be held Aug. 28 at CoolToday Park in North Port.
Scott Biehler, executive director of the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry food drive, said donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot, where donors can drive up and drop off their items.
The following are needed: meat, cheese, fruit, vegetables, eggs, milk, drinks, canned goods, baby food, and fresh, frozen and canned goods, Biehler said.
Pet food will be collected for the National PTSD Association, which provides guide dogs to veterans.
If you are unable to drop food off on Aug. 28, area residents can bring nonperishable food to North Port’s Fire and EMS Station 81, North Port Police Department headquarters, and City Hall from Aug. 16 through noon on Aug. 27.
Donations of nonperishable food also will be accepted at Venice Fire and EMS stations 52 and 53, Police Public Safety headquarters, and City Hall, also from Aug. 16 through noon Aug. 27.
The food will be distributed to 34 food pantries, including the Awaken Church’s food pantry in North Port and the Englewood Helping Hand food pantry.
Biehler said what makes this food drive unique is that on Aug. 28, it is able to accept perishable food. He said this was made possible by a donation from Impact 100 — a Sarasota County women’s group of 100 members who each pledge $1,000 per year to help local charities.
“We applied for a grant several times, and in 2019 we received enough money to purchase a refrigerated truck,” he said.
People who wish to help with a monetary donation can text the word GIVE to 941-275-2032; donate online at mayorsfeedthehungry.org, or mail a check to Mayors’ Feed the Hungry, P.O. Box 1992, Sarasota, FL 34239.
On Aug. 24, a portion of all sales at the three Bocca Lupo pizza restaurants in Port Charlotte and North Port, will be donated to the Mayors’ Feed the Hungry food drive.
