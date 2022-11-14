PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association will hold a rebuilding event to help local contractors who are struggling to fill post-hurricane orders.
The event, intended for building companies or businesses, will be held 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be food and drinks available.
The Florida Home Builders Association and National Association of Home Builders helped support the event, which will have suppliers present with order pads to fill orders for CDBIA members to be shipped as soon as possible.
"After we were devastated with Hurricane Ian, our teams from state and national were reaching out," CDBIA CDO Donna Barrett stated.
There will be national and local supply companies attending the event to help local contractors.
"We have listened to you," a news release stated. "Many of our small contractors have let us know they have had issues finding supplies to build and rebuild our community."
The Small Business Administration will also be attending the event to share information regarding bridge loans at zero to minimal interest.
For those needing help hiring, the Department of Economic Opportunity will be present to help promote jobs for CDBIA members.
The event is free for all CDBIA members.
"Our No. 1 priority is taking care of our industry," Barrett said.
Local suppliers who want to be a part of the event can contact the CDBIA. There is no charge for members to display and take orders at the event providing they have product vendors need to help rebuild, a release stated.
Information about the CDBIA and registration for the event can be found at cdbia.com
"We just want this to be a 'feel-good' event," Barrett said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.