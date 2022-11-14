Repairs ongoing

Workers from ZEP Construction Inc. prepare the covered sheet piling on the banks of the Cocoplum Waterway in North Port. The structure was damaged by Hurricane Ian and subsequent flooding.

 SUN PHOTO BY FRANK DIFIORE

PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte DeSoto Building Industry Association will hold a rebuilding event to help local contractors who are struggling to fill post-hurricane orders.

The event, intended for building companies or businesses, will be held 3-7 p.m. Wednesday at 17984 Toledo Blade Blvd., Port Charlotte. There will be food and drinks available.


