Punta Gorda police detectives are attempting to identify an individual who allegedly used a Punta Gorda resident’s personal and business information to open a fraudulent bank account in Jacksonville.
The suspect purchased $4,200 in cell phones and services in Brandon, Fla., in November.
The photos are posted to the police department’s Facebook page. Anyone with information can contact the police at 941-575-5560 or call Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Katherine Marie Perri, 41, of Sarasota. Charge: driving while license permanently revoked. Bond: $5,000.
• Lindsay Lee Nichols, 31, 1400 block of Cortez Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• John Curtis Scoles II, 39, 800 block of Mensh Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jared Michael Barvitsky, 32, 200 block of Warrington Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Donald Lewie Anstett, 45, 22100 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Adam Lewis Tener, 38, 21300 block of Percy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• William Edward Woodbury Jr., 30, 1300 block of Willnat St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery and two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Harold Earl Allen III, 38, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
• Francisco Javier Figueroa Cortijo, 26, of Orlando. Charges: two underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Isael Eduardo Gutierrez Gonzalez, 27, of Miami. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Erica Nicole Baker, 34, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Joseph Carl Novitski, 62, of Cape Coral. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Erika Lyn Hampton, 38, of Bokeelia, Fla. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Daniel Raymond Dufault, 44, 7600 block of Wexford St., North Port. Charges: resisting an officer with violence and failure to obey police and fire department officials. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ceth Paul Thornton, 24, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $10,000.
• Matthew George Blikken, 31, 39400 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, four counts of possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $26,500.
• Gary Justin Ray Kilgore, 40, 4100 block of Gardner Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft 2nd offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Marina Helen Beggs, 28, 39400 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrests:
• Abdul Boyd, 43, 2200 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: Burglary, unoccupied conveyance. Bond: $1,500.
• Stephanie Moore, 32, 3199 Newberry Street, Englewood. Charges: Damage to property, criminal mischief over $200. Bond: $500.
• Douglas Muteschler, 37, 1000 block of Capri Isle Boulevard, Venice. Charges: Willful child abuse. Bond: None.
• Daniel Noble, 24, 700 block Cortwine Court, Englewood. Charges: Contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, resisting arrest. Bond: $26,000.
• Robert Oboyle 50, 1200 Mesic Hammoc Way, Venice, Charge: DUI, third conviction. Bond: None.
• James Smith, 47, 200 Venetia Avenue, North Port. Charges: Possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, driving with license suspended. Bond: $7,500.
• Stephanie Warner, 46, 5100 block of Ink Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Mary Dulin, 45, 8100 block of Porto Chico Avenue, North Port. Charge: Petite theft, third conviction. Bond: None.
• Craig Klingel, 31, 2000 block of Jasmine Way, North Port. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• David Moates, 61, 300 block of Ponce de Leon Avenue, Venice. Charge: Battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
