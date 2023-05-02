PUNTA GORDA — Noelle Olby is one of four parent co-chairs for the Charlotte High Project Graduation committee — and she needs help making the May event a success.
Project Graduation has traditionally been an all-night party held at the school or other location with the intent to keep students safe while they socialize, play games and have the chance to win prizes.
“Statistics show that students are at high risk of being involved in alcohol or drug related tragedies the night of graduation,” Olby said. “Our goal is to keep kids safe by providing a memorable, all-night, safe event, including free entertainment, food and prizes for all who attend.”
Organizers are looking for alumni, community members, parents, and local businesses who want to help with providing donations, support, fundraising and planning.
“This is our 24th year of providing this free event to all graduating seniors,” Olby said. “It is solely run by the Peace River Rotary and parent volunteers and the school gives us the gym to use.”
Olby said it’s been difficult getting people to help since COVID and Hurricane Ian.
“We need parents and donations from the community,” she said. “There is a grand prize of $1,000 and other great prizes, but we are in need of more.”
The event takes place immediately after graduation, on Tuesday, May 16, in the Charlotte High School gymnasium.
