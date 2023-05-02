Charlotte High Project Graduation 2022

Charlotte High School 2022 graduates enjoy playing a casino game at Project Graduation last year.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY NOELLE OLBY

PUNTA GORDA — Noelle Olby is one of four parent co-chairs for the Charlotte High Project Graduation committee — and she needs help making the May event a success.

Project Graduation has traditionally been an all-night party held at the school or other location with the intent to keep students safe while they socialize, play games and have the chance to win prizes.


   
