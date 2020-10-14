The time is now to start collecting donations to help local nonprofits in the area.
The United Way of Charlotte County "Day of Caring" annual event is scheduled for Oct. 22, but this year, it will be staged outdoors at the Port Charlotte Town Center Mall.
The donated items will be collected in a drive-thru fashion in the Sears parking lot.
"In previous years, the Day of Caring has been a day for the community to give back to our nonprofits in the form of fun, but often intense, painting and clean up projects," said Executive Director Angie Matthiessen. "This year we are asking people to serve in a different way. We are asking everyone to help replenish the tangible needs of local organizations. Help restock the bare shelves of our agencies so that we can all continue to do the good work that is still desperately needed in Charlotte County. Every dollar that our agencies do not have to spend on stamps, copy paper, school supplies, personal care products, non-perishable food items is a dollar that will go back into providing services to help our residents."
Here is how it works:
Visit www.unitedwayccfl.org/dayofcaring and select an organization from the list and what kind of items you are collecting. Begin collecting as many of these items that you can. You can do it as an individual, group, family or business.
"The goal is to provide items for every agency in need of help," Matthiessen said. "All the agencies are strapped right now and they need our support."
You can see in real time which nonprofits are still in need of help at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/1186990407332378041/false#/invitation.
On Oct. 22, drop off your collected items from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. through a contact-less drive through to your selected agency in the Port Charlotte Town Center parking lot near the old Sears Auto Center.
"Or you can park your car and do some networking," Matthiessen said. "All safety precautions apply, everyone should wear masks and maintain social distancing. We are very grateful to the town center for allowing us to use this space."
If you cannot attend the event, you can still drop your donations at the local United Way office. The address is 17831 Murdock Circle, Suite A in Port Charlotte.
"The event is part of a national United Way campaign that coincides with our annual campaign kick-off," Matthiessen said.
