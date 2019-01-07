Her mission is to serve the underserved

No one could ever be able to tell from the schedule she keeps – and the pace at which she keeps it – that Suzanne Roberts is as settled in her future as a person can be.
There are meetings to attend, appointments to keep, a staff to oversee and a $1 million budget to feed. So, if Suzanne seems a little breathless at the moment, it’s understandable. But here’s the thing about Suzanne: She may not be able to tell you where she’ll be a half-hour from now, but she knows where she’ll be tomorrow.
She is the executive director of the Virginia B. Andes Clinic, which provides free health care and prescription medication to low-income residents of Charlotte County. Roberts has been a primary link in Charlotte County’s primary source of health care for the poor since 2009; the clinic had opened a year earlier. She will remain in that capacity for some time to come, she is sure.
“I’m really all about looking at those individuals who need our support and are underserved – especially in this community,” she said. “I’ve never looked back. I’ve never had a second thought. I’ve never had a misstep.
“This is my mission. This is what I want to do.”
The clinic provides no-cost medical, pharmacy and wellness services to the underserved in Charlotte County. The clinic has established itself as a haven for individuals without insurance and, therefore, denied access to health care. It serves about 7,000 patients, or more than 600 every month, with a pharmacy equally engaged in the community. In Charlotte County, there are an estimated 30,000 uninsured.
More than 200 volunteers form the heart of the nonprofit. Roberts supervises a staff that includes Noreen Chervinski, director of operations; Janice Chupka, director of clinic services; and Robert Wellins, pharmacy director, which is a part-time, donor-funded, contracted position. Bill Hawley, CEO of Fawcett Hospital, is the board president.
Roberts, 58, came to the clinic after serving as national director of evidence-based services for VisionQuest, a youth services organization.
“I was at a point in my life where I wanted to get back to my roots,” she said.
Roberts was born and raised in Jacksonville, where she nurtured a love of animals, especially horses. She still has a horse, JB, whom she rides regularly.
For the longest time while she was growing up, it seemed she would go into music; she has been playing the flute since she was 11 and is an alto as a vocalist. She majored in music and psychology at Palm Beach Atlantic College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1983.
“My dream was to be a professional flutist,” she said.
This is where life took a turn. The realities of making music for a living made her stop to think. Instead of moving on in music, she moved into the world of retail, joining JC Penney.
“It really gave me an eye-opener to business,” she recalled. “That’s where I learned business sense, how to make good decisions about organizations.”
She spent about six years cutting her teeth in business administration before returning to school and earning a master’s degree in counselor education from the University of North Florida in 1991.
Administration appealed to her, and she quickly landed the first of a series of jobs in the mental health field.
“I became the fixer-upper; if you want something done, call Suzanne,” she laughed. “I was driven for program services. I loved the clinical aspect, but I really loved making sure that we had policies and making sure we did what we said we were going to do.”
She was running youth group homes when VisionQuest called.
A half-dozen or so years later, the Andes board of directors found her.
“I came down. I had the tour. I met the board,” she said. “I really was compelled that this is a mission. This wasn’t a job. Whoever was going to be selected for this really needed to have in their heart this is what they wanted to do.”
Andes made an offer it didn’t regret.
“Suzanne has set the bar for free clinics,” said Dr. David Klein, clinic co-founder with Dr. Mark Asperilla and its medical director. “She took a dream that Dr. Asperilla and I had and blasted it into the stratosphere.”
While she was thinking it over, she said a prayer. Then she called her dad.
“He said, ‘You’re very smart, Suzanne. You always go with your head. Go with you heart this time,’” Roberts recalled.
She took his advice.
