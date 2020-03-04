If you support solar power and don't mind waiting a few years for a payback, you may like Florida Power & Lights's new program.
The state Public Service Commission overruled objections by its own staff Tuesday when it approved the state's largest utility company's new program called SolarTogether, the News Service of Florida reported. The unprecedented program allows any customer, large or small, to pay into solar and get back some dividends without having rooftop panels.
A state consumer protection office called the Office of Public Counsel, also objected to the program, the News Service reported. These staff said the typical electric customer who is not participating will have to pay for the incentives offered to SolarTogether participants.
That extra cost to the average utility customer is very low, FPL spokesman Stephen Heiman told the Sun, although he did not have exact figures. It is offset by a projected $112 million in savings over 30 years that will go to all ratepayers, he said.
Participants in SolarTogether will also share in long-term savings estimated at $249 million. The cost of the program is $1.8 billion. That's to build 20 solar plants throughout the state by 2021, producing 1,490 megawatts of power. FPL has many more solar plants and projects, but created SolarTogether separately as a way for more customers to participate.
FPL's overall goal is to have 30 million solar panels in 30 years, which will take about 100 solar plants, Heiman said. That would bring solar power up to 20 percent of total FPL generation, up from the current 2%. Most of FPL power comes from natural gas and some from nuclear.
Regulatory commissioners agreed with FPL that the average rate payer will see more benefit than cost, even though they might have to wait 26 years.
"(T)his unique solar program is in the public interest of the state of Florida and offers FPL customers the opportunity to advance renewable energy in Florida," Commission Chairman Gary Clark said in a prepared statement.
The commission has been reviewing FPL's Solar Together program for about a year, delayed in part by groups who had objections. Two groups representing low income customers won concessions, which means that customers earning 200% of the federal poverty limit will be able to sign up for the program without any monthly costs. That program is not yet available, Heiman said.
For everyone else, signups begin March 17. So how does this program work for a typical electricity customer?
FPL will have a lot of online assistance and calculators to help customers figure out whether they want to participate and how much it will cost them, Heiman said.
A typical household, however, might go like this. If your previous 12 months of electricity use show an average use of 1,000 kilowatt hours a month, you are eligible to sign up for a maximum of 5 kilowatts of solar subscription a month. For each kilowatt you sign up for, you will pay a base rate of $33.80 a month. That sounds bad, but you will also start getting a credit immediately that will result in you paying only say, $1.23 extra a month, Heiman said, in this average scenario.
FPL will limit the number of customers who can sign up based on the kilowatts it expects to generate. Seventy-five percent is set aside for big companies, and 25% for residential customers. Three percent overall can be low income.
The credit will start going up, and by about three to five years, you will break even. By about year seven, you will start seeing a net positive amount. People who install their own rooftop solar systems wait a similar amount of time for payback, even with tax credits.
Asked if FPL needs the subscriptions to build those plants, Heiman said no. They're going up no matter what.
Florida has not de-regulated electricity, as other states have. That means FPL still owns the power plants and can create this kind of program. In states where the utility companies lost control of the power plants, solar started much earlier than in Florida.
With the cost of solar dropping, FPL has been overtaking other states. The company said SolarTogether will make it even more of a the leader in solar power.
