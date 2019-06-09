Public safety decisions including new fire stations, a donated sheriff’s station, a penalty for curfew violation and allegations of an improper firing range come before Charlotte County commissioners on Tuesday.
If anyone wants to talk about being charged with a misdemeanor for violating a county curfew, commissioners will hold a 10 a.m. public hearing.
It will be part of the regular County Commission meeting, 9 a.m., 18500 Murdock Circle.
In 2017, the year of Hurricane Irma, the county enacted an ordinance to allow for declaring a state of emergency and setting a public curfew. The ordinance did not state that a violation of the curfew would be considered a misdemeanor crime, county attorney Janette Knowlton told the Sun. The purpose of the hearing is to provide feedback on the county’s intention to correct that.
The board will also vote on whether to accept a public safety-related donation from the new Babcock Ranch residential area. That donation is a double wide modular building to serve as a sheriff’s station. Commissioners will also vote on a $100-a-month lease for the land underneath the trailer in Babcock Ranch. The agreement is part of the commitment of Babcock Property Holdings LLC to address the need for public services in the growing community placed far from coastal development and government services.
Two fire stations are up for replacement. One new one will be at Collingswood Boulevard and Seymour Avenue near the imminent residential development northwest of Murdock Circle. The second will be in South County somewhere near U.S. 41 and Tuckers Grade.
Commissioners must approve the ranking of bidders for the for the design of the two stations. The cost of the Collingswood location is estimated at $4 million. The cost of the Tucker’s Grade site is estimated at $5 million.
For the firing range, commissioners must decide whether to declare a local engineering company, A2 Group, Inc., in default of a contract to build a firing range. In this dispute, the county alleges that A2 installed a non-conforming stray bullet protection system. The county wants to use A2’s surety bond to pay for a rebuild.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.