It’s time to take the Christmas tree down and put the decorations back in storage.
But what is the best way to dispose of your (formerly) live tree? Here’s what officials have to say…
CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Waste Management will collect live, undecorated Christmas trees without artificial snow and coloring through its curbside tree collection program. The trees will be picked up as part of yard waste and recycled and returned to nature in the form of mulch, the county’s website states.
Collection will take place on the customers’ scheduled collection day, until Jan. 8.
Before recycling your tree, first remove all decorations, including tinsel, lights, ornaments and tree stands. Then place the tree by the road in front of your house. Trees taller than 6 feet must be cut in half. Trees with artificial snow cannot be recycled and will be picked up as trash.
Charlotte County residents may also bring their trees to one of the county’s two mini-transfer stations, which accept bulk yard waste disposal. Bring an ID to show you live in Charlotte County.
• West Charlotte Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 7070 Environmental Way, Englewood (near Home Depot). Open 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
• Mid-County Mini-Transfer & Recycling Facility, 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., Port Charlotte (off Veterans Blvd.) Open 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
Residents who live in multi-family complexes should contact their property manager for information about proper disposal.
For more information: www.charlottecountyfl.gov/services/solidwaste/Documents/Tree-Cycle-Flyer.pdf
SARASOTA COUNTY
Sarasota County says trees can be picked up with other yard waste on your regular trash pickup day. The same rule applies as in Charlotte County, where if the tree is larger than six feet, it must be trimmed or cut in half. All trees must also be free of decorations before being put out for collection.
Trees will be brought to a mulch facility operated by the county.
According to Brian Usher, waste management manager for Sarasota County, mulch can be obtained at the landfill operated by the county: Central County Operations Center, 4010 Knights Trail Road, Nokomis. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
For more information: www.scgov.net/Home/ShowDocument?id=33230
NORTH PORT
Put your real Christmas tree, wreaths or boughs out as yard waste. Remember to remove all decorations, nails, and wires, and to cut it down to 4-foot sections, just like other yard waste.
WRAPPING PAPER
Residents can also recycle wrapping paper in their recycle containers, as long as it doesn’t have metallic or glitter added to it and no tape attached. The regular paper, as well as the cardboard tube it comes with, can be recycled. Boxes that are flattened and broken down can also be recycled. Plastic wrap or Styrofoam can go in the regular garbage.
