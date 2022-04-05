'Hero' deputy talks about pulling man from a burning car

PORT CHARLOTTE — Two Charlotte County Sheriff's deputies are being hailed as heroes after they pulled a man from a burning car Saturday.
Deputy First Class Garrett Parrish, who's been with Charlotte County Sheriff's Office for three years, was the first to arrive on the scene after a 911 caller reported a car on fire in Riverwood at Club Drive and Lakes Court, at 12:40 a.m.
When Parrish arrived, the Cadillac was engulfed in flames.
"The first thing I heard when I opened the squad door car, was, 'I'm on fire,'" Parrish said Tuesday during a news conference.
He said a deployed airbag was blocking part of the man's right side, and when Parrish lifted it, he saw the man's "right arm already had flames on it" and the seat was on fire.
Parrish saw the man's seat belt was wrapped around his neck, and he tried to release it.
Deputy First Class Bryant Ovalles Vasquez arrived to assist and "a good Samaritan came running down the road, saying he would help," Parrish said.
A dash cam video caught the entire rescue, showing Parrish and Vasquez using their fire extinguishers, pocket knives and, with the good Samaritan's assistance, pulling the man from the burning car.
Parrish said he grabbed the fire extinguisher from his vehicle, using it with one hand and using the knife with the other.
"I used my pocket knife to cut the seat belt."
By the time the man was pulled from the car, he had burns on 10% of the right side of his body, Parrish said. Charlotte County Fire and EMS was at the scene by that time and the victim was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Parrish said he was glad he had shaved his hair earlier, as it would have been singed, but other than feeling the heat of the blaze, he had no injuries.
Timing saved the victim's life. Parrish said had he arrived a few minutes later, or if Vasquez and the good Samaritan hadn't been there as quickly as they were, it could have been a tragedy.
"It would have been a different story," he said.
He said he seldom feels fear, but when he does, he uses his mind to figure which steps to take first.
"I'm incredibly intrigued by things," he said. "I look at stuff."
In this case, it was to cut the seat belt, put out the flames on the man and pull him from the car.
Also, Parrish said they had to work quickly because one of the dangers was the gas tank exploding.
He said they just had seconds that were ticking away.
Situations like this put a person "in the moment," Parrish said. There was no time for fear, he said.
The man whose life he helped save is in critical condition.
"He's going to have a long road," Parrish said.
Sheriff Bill Prummell praised his deputies in a Tuesday morning statement.
“You truly never know what the night will hold," he said. "The job of a deputy is to act bravely in the face of danger, regardless of what lies ahead. These young men did just that. I couldn’t be prouder."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.