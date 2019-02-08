When two friends in Port Charlotte heard a thud after their female friend went to the bathroom, they went to investigate and found her blue in the face, not breathing. A syringe near the door contained a brown liquid substance, which tested positive for heroin.
It was one of three overdoses the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office responded to Monday. While the three female patients survived, the agency wants to put a warning out to the public — know what you’re putting in your body.
“Three in one day is definitely a unique circumstance for our area, so there’s definitely a concern that it’s an issue with fentanyl or just a bad batch of drugs,” said CCSO Spokesperson Katie Heck. “People just really need to be aware of what they’re putting in their bodies.”
Since Jan. 1, there have been 11 overdoses the agency is aware of, two of which proved fatal. There may be others that haven’t been entered into a new system CCSO is using to track overdoses, such as if the suspected overdoses are still open death investigations or if the incident came in as a medical call.
“That won’t include EMS transports if we don’t get the call,” Heck said. “That number might not even reflect the total number of overdoses in the county, so we just want people to realize it’s definitely a problem that’s worth paying attention to.”
Until toxicology results come back, the agency won’t know just what they’re dealing with, but the possibility of the highly potent fentanyl is a major concern. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the drug is 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
“A heroin user generally knows the amount of heroin they need to use to get high, and the introduction of just the slightest amount of fentanyl to that mix can kill them,” Heck said. “We are seeing an increase in heroin across the county. Our Narcotics Unit believes this is due to the stronger regulation of prescription pills, which makes heroin the cheaper option. Unfortunately, a user can never be absolutely sure what they are injecting into their body.”
Victoria Scanlon, CEO of Charlotte Behavioral Health, agreed the increase in heroin seems to be a reaction to the crackdown on prescription opiates.
“Although changing legislation and increased monitoring of prescriptions is certainly a start, individuals do not discontinue drug use because a particular line of drugs is shut off,” Scanlon said. “They simply shift their use to another substance. Fentanyl can boost the potency of heroin and give a more intense high at a low cost, which explains the increase in use and overdoses.”
Scanlon said CBHC employees are “very concerned” to hear of the sudden spike of heroin overdoses in Charlotte County but stated it’s “following the national trend of increased deaths involving heroin and a combination of synthetic narcotics since 2014.”
To be prepared for an overdose, Scanlon recommended individuals and their families purchase Narcan at their local drug store, the opioid overdose-reversing nasal-spray which will “absolutely save lives,” though she noted it doesn’t address the underlying addiction and need for treatment and a consistent recovery program.
CCSO Watch Commanders carry Narcan, and CCSO recorded Narcan has been used in at least four of the overdoses they are aware of this year. They do not have access to information on the recovery status of the individuals.
Charlotte County Fire & EMS Spokesperson Todd Dunn said paramedics used Narcan 31 times this year so far and 168 times last year.
“We use Narcan anytime there is a possibility that the person has taken opioids and that they have respiratory distress,” said Fire & EMS Captain Nathan McManus.
He noted not every use of Narcan is related to illicit drug use, however. Someone may have missed a dose for a prescription drug and then taken two at once to compensate, which proved too much for their bodies to handle.
McManus said Narcan is generally effective, though it may take multiple doses to work, depending on how much a person has in their system. If a person has overdosed on a different type of drug, Narcan will have no effect on reversing the overdose.
Another option for addicts who want help is the Sheriff’s Drug Recovery Initiative, which allows individuals to call the Sheriff’s Office to turn over their drugs and get a ride to Charlotte Behavioral Health Care to detox and begin recovery. Scanlon said CBHC hasn’t noticed changes yet in its detox admissions but stated local opiate addicts are concerned and aware that they have no idea what they’re taking.
“We have beds available at the Recovery Center this week and encourage individuals with opiate addiction to access this life-saving resource,” Scanlon said. “We have served eight people this year under the initiative and still have funds available under the grant from ARCHway Institute.”
