PUNTA GORDA - Plants, food, music and little girls' pageants were highlights of the annual Hibiscus Festival in Gilchrist Park.
The Punta Gorda festival ran Friday through Sunday.
While many hibiscus and plant aficionados came out for a presentation about Harry Goulding, the world-renowned hibiscus hybridizer whose family lived in town, others came to purchase plants and flowers and to enjoy the food and free music.
Festivities kicked off Friday with a concert given by local favorites such as the BoogieMen and the Hibiscus Band.
For many, the event's highlight was the Hibiscus pageant open to girls in four age categories. It began around 9 a.m. Saturday.
Fittingly, Goulding's great-granddaughter Brieanna Brown now leads the Miss Hibiscus Pageant and will do so into the future, she said. She is a seventh-generation Punta Gorda resident.
"I have all of his (Goulding's) history in my house," she said.
Brown didn't reside in Punta Gorda until this year, but spent her childhood in the city with her grandparents and extended family.
She moved to Punta Gorda from Georgia to care for her grandmother, who lived downtown. Brown now has made Punta Gorda her official home.
Her roots in the city are strong: because of her great-grandfather, the City Council in 2000 reaffirmed Punta Gorda's status as "The City of Hibiscus." In 1988, the City Council also named a day in Goulding's honor.
Goulding was known as "Mr. Hibiscus" and "King Harry," according to The Daily Sun columnist and historian Frank Desguin.
He and wife, Theresa, serve on the board of the Hibiscus Festival, and fittingly Frank Desguin was crowned this year's Hibiscus king.
Sushila Cherian was crowned Hibiscus queen. This is an honor bestowed to those who give outstanding services to the community.
Now in its 18th year, the festival has grown, attracting many from beyond the area.
Vendors came from Largo and Lehigh Acres, while visitors came from a variety of states.
Brown said many wanted a Tiny Miss Hibiscus Pageant for girls 3 and under, and this was the first year a separate pageant was held for that age group.
"There aren't a lot of activities for little children here," she noted, and is considering offering something for boys next year.
A non-traditional beauty pageant, girls are awarded for their tropical attire. No makeup and high heels are necessary. It is a more natural, kid-friendly event.
After the pageant Saturday, most visitors stopped at more than 15 plant vendors. Many brought carts and wagons to haul away their plant purchases.
