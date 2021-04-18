For South Port Square's senior residents, life doesn't imitate art, life is art.
The senior living community is home to a few hundred residents who enjoy independent living and showing off their artwork.
More than 40 residents submitted their work into last week's art show. Beverly Yankwitt from the Visual Art Center judged the contest.
The participating residents, many in their 80s and 90s, each have an artistic eye.
Community Life Services Director Smita Shinde organized the event.
"Some were talented artists prior to moving in, some even started perusing after. Their work is really intriguing," she said.
Shinde was blown away by the variety of mediums the residents worked with, from canvas paintings and origami figures to wood carvings and shell work.
"Art is an avenue for the residents to express themselves. We encourage emotional well-being, especially at a time like this."
Resident and artist Barbara Mitchell told The Daily Sun she's always doodling.
"I grew up by the beach, where I used to draw in the sand," said Mitchell. "My inspiration comes from my travels."
Her portrait from Yugoslavia won her a blue ribbon.
For resident Phyllis Schwartz, her inspiration comes simply from the things around her.
On her art table sat a small paint can with a miniature workshop inside, as a replica of her husband's favorite place she gifted him for his 65th birthday.
Beside the can sat another piece, a 1950s sweet shop depicted inside an old hollowed-out radio.
"Sometimes it's the container that turns the project, and other times I come up with the project and then have to find the container in which to put it in," Schwartz explained. "When starting a project, I'd rather have the container first, so I have the perimeters in my head already."
Executive Director Brian Hess was proud of each of the residents.
"What our residents pulled together is very impressive," he said.
The art show was accompanied by live music and outdoor celebratory drinks.
