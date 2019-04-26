An 18-year-old student at Port Charlotte High School was arrested Wednesday for making a drawing depicting gun violence, but during his first appearance hearing, a judge determined there was no probable cause for the arrest.
Eric Eastman was released Thursday on his own recognizance with no monetary bond. The case will remain open until the State Attorney’s Office makes a determination whether to pursue charges.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the assistant principal contacted the school resource officer about the photo posted to a Port Charlotte High School Instagram account managed by an unknown person.
There are two versions of the drawing that appeared on the account, allegedly made by Eastman.
The first version of the picture shows a man with a headset on his head and a gun in his right hand pointed at another man’s head. The man also has a gun in his hand pointed at what appears to be the side of a boy’s head.
The second version is the same drawing, but the guns have been switched out for a phone and a referral.
A word bubble above the drawing stated, “Sorry [victim’s name redacted], the gaming community will not let you oppress another minority.”
The man in the drawing was named as a teacher at Port Charlotte High School. Above the teacher’s head was a word bubble stating, “I’m sorry boy. It’s been a good run, but it’s time...”
Eastman told the school resource officer, there is a running joke in the gaming community about gamers being an oppressed group of people and that is what he was trying to convey in the drawing, according to the affidavit. He said he used his teacher because he likes him and knows he would never do anything to hurt other people.
The student said he took a picture of the drawing and sent it to a friend and didn’t know how it ended up on Instagram. He stated he erased the original picture, which showed both subjects with guns in their hands because he did not want it to be misinterpreted, according to the affidavit.
Eastman told the school resource deputy he owns a rifle, shotgun and a pistol at home. His dad gifted him the rifle, and the other two were purchased privately. He said he wants to get into hunting, which is why he had guns.
In his backpack, Eastman had a “Triggered Millennials” card, which is a pro-gun group that promotes love of country and freedom, according to the affidavit.
The guns were confiscated by deputies, pending the outcome of a Risk Protection Order hearing, and Eastman was trespassed from all county school properties, according to a press release Thursday from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
He was charged with sending a written threat to kill. The second-degree felony charge requires a violator to both write the threat and send it to the victim.
The school district did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
The press release from the Sheriff’s Office stated: “Students in Charlotte County are reminded that both the Sheriff’s Office and School District take disruptions of the learning environment seriously, especially those that include threats to teachers or other students.”
Anyone with information on someone threatening the safety of a school campus can submit a tip anonymously through the agency’s mobile app or call to speak with a deputy at 941-639-0013.
