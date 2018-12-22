Port Charlotte and Charlotte high schools have scheduled back-to-back graduation dates, May 22 and 23 at the Lee Civic Center. Port Charlotte goes first, May 22, followed by Charlotte High.
The ceremonies used to be held in the gyms, said Superintendent Steve Dionisio, but that was when the schools were smaller. Now, Charlotte High School has more than 400 graduates and Port Charlotte High School has over 300 graduates.
The gyms only hold approximately 2,100 people, Dionisio said, and even that may be pushing it. There is no venue large enough in Charlotte County to accommodate such a crowd without having to limit the amount of tickets per student. Lee Civic Center holds 7,800 people.
In other education news...
The Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda hosted Christmas @ East for the students at East Elementary School last week.
Students could make an ornament, decorate a Christmas card, or cookie, get their face painted, and play in the bounce houses and play games. Nursing students from Charlotte Technical College were present to conduct health screenings for the families, and cosmetology students were there to provide hair cuts and manicures. Volunteers from the Lions Club were there to provide eye screenings.
The students got a chance to enter a workshop, where they were escorted by a “personal shopper” who helped them pick out presents they were able to “buy” with points. Each student started with 500 points and could earn additional from their teacher for things they deemed worthy. Simple items cost 25 points, and larger gifts cost 250 points.
Afterwards, the students were able to go to a gift wrapping station to wrap their gifts for their families.
The students were able to pick a special present that was just for them after using their points to pick out gifts for their family members. Each student also went home with a backpack, book, and a stuffed animal.
If you’re interested in getting involved with the Kiwanis Club of Punta Gorda, contact Larry Taylor at 941-391-0988 or visit PuntaGordaKiwanis.com.
• • •
Two staff members from Charlotte High School raised funds for 15 needy students to have gifts for Christmas.
School nurse Christine Kist and guidance counselor Lucinda Riley Rempala reached out to teachers to help them identify 15 needy students, and reached out to community members to help them provide these students with items on their wish lists.
Kist and Riley Rempala said students were humble when asking for things. Some students asked for shoes, or name-brand shoes, something they hadn’t had before. Two students asked for a computer. One student asked for a skateboard to get to-and-from school, and another asked for basic necessities like shampoo and soap.
Kist and Riley Rempala said they were surprised to learn the extent of the need of some of the students. Twenty-two students are currently experiencing homelessness. The staff said they hope that next year, with more community partners, they can do more for these students.
Charlotte High School has a clothing closet that students can access, and just recently added a food pantry.
For those interested in helping students, the school is always accepting donations for the clothing and professional clothing closets, as well as the food pantry.
Residents can also sponsor a senior. Seniors work to raise funds for senior activities and the senior field trip, and things like the yearbook, a digital yearbook with all of the senior activities, and prom.
• • •
Alumni from the Tampa Bay Lightning along with community hockey staff taught students the fundamentals of hockey at Port Charlotte Middle School for the day.
The program run by the Lightning, Equip The Thunder, is designed to encourage safety in play, while emphasizing how exciting the sport can be.
The Lightning Foundation believes the earlier students are exposed to the sport, the higher the probability will be for them to continue playing.
Students were given autographed player cards, buy one get one free tickets to a Lightning home game, and their own street hockey stick and ball to take home.
The program also gifted PCMS with class sets of street hockey equipment to use for PE classes, with the hopes student excitement will continue to build.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.