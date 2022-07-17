VENICE — A Venice man led local authorities on a high-speed boat chase late Saturday afternoon in an allegedly stolen 22-foot vessel, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office.
That chase eventually led to a foot chase in Englewood where Charlotte County officers arrested the man around 7:30 p.m.
Tristan Eugene Royer, 38, of the 600 block of Venice Ave., was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft of a motor vehicle and petty theft. He is currently being held at Charlotte County Jail without bond.
To watch a Facebook video of the boat chase, click here.
County officers were searching the waterways for Royer and the stolen vessel — a Pathfinder belonging to charter Capt. David Chatham — near Stump Pass Marina Saturday. His wife, Jill Chatham, posted on Facebook: "Please be on the lookout for our boat in the Englewood/Stump Pass/Charlotte Harbor area. It was stolen off our lift yesterday and used to commit other thefts along the waterway. The authorities are actively looking for it and the people who stole it. We know who they are."
David Chatham told officers Royer was an ex-employee and did not have permission to use the Pathfinder, according to the report. Chatham could not be reached for comment Sunday.
At that time, the Venice Police Department told the county they were in an active vessel pursuit with Royer in the Pathfinder after they tried to stop him in their jurisdiction.
The pursuit continued into Charlotte County, where county officers joined the chase.
During the pursuit, officers reported that Royer made eye contact with several members of law enforcement and was ordered to stop the vessel, but he refused.
A woman and a large dog were also on board. The woman, who was curled up and lying at Royer's feet, was not charged with any crime.
Royer made several more attempts to elude officers until he entered a closed waterway that runs parallel with Massachusetts Avenue in Englewood. He docked and fled on foot down Waterside Drive.
CCSO reported that Royer was quickly apprehended by road patrol officers in the area, while the vessel, with the woman and the dog onboard, were secured.
Royer was linked to at least one other crime using the stolen boat: burglarizing another vessel Friday morning at the Don Pedro Island State Park docks in Cape Haze.
Royer allegedly stole a pair of pliers and a bag containing cash and other items valued at $546.
The owner of the boat saw Royer getting off the vessel and begin swimming ashore to the pavilion. Suspicious, the man photographed Royer as he emerged through the sand dunes, jogging towards the water with a small black backpack, before he returned to the stolen boat and left the area.
The investigation led authorities to the Stump Pass Marina on Saturday, which eventually led to Royer's arrest.
After his arrest, Royer told officers a friend, who he would not name, told him he could use the vessel.
Royer also admitted to fleeing from Venice Police when they tried to stop him.
He denied entering the vessel at Don Pedro Island State Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.